Exclusive

Allow Alana Hadid to Take You Inside a Day in Her Life During New York Fashion Week

Alana Hadid shared an exclusive sneak peek with E! News, as she prepared to make her New York Fashion Week runway debut on Sept. 12.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 13, 2023 5:52 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekExclusivesNew York Fashion WeekE! Insider
Watch: Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

Alana Hadid is showing off her model behavior.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister made her New York Fashion Week runway debut at Elena Velez's spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 12. (See every star sighting here and the best fashion looks here.)

And to celebrate her career milestone, Alana shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments of her jam-packed schedule with E! News. From practicing her morning rituals to sitting in the glam chair ahead of the show to walking the catwalk, the 38-year-old was constantly on the go.

Alana, who is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler, kickstarted her day with an early call-time. But before getting out of bed, she did a little beauty prep by slathering skincare products onto her face. She also sculpted her cheekbones with a microcurrent facial device, helping her look refreshed ahead of her all-day festivities.

Next, she slipped into a comfy loungewear set because, as she put it, "it's comfy, easy and light," before making her way to a building in Brooklyn four hours before showtime.

photos
New York Fashion Week 2024: Best Looks on the Runways

"The hair and make up was amazing for this show," Alana exclusively told E! News. "Really natural makeup and lots of glue-in extensions for the hair, so I was in this seat for a long time."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar

After completing her glam, she later got fitted into the strapless corset dress she would model during the runway, which featured a corset bodice with a slanted boning pattern and a distressed, asymmetrical hemline.

"I wore the most insane couture corset that was finished the day of the show," Alana revealed, "and was extremely tight with an amazing epoxy that made it look wet."

As for how Alana ended her night after making her runway debut? Keep on scrolling to get a sneak peek of the model's unforgettable day.

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Rise and Shine

"Still a little jet lagged from my trip to NYC," the model admits. "Before a show, I wake up and drink a ton of water, slather my face in OneSkin and use my NuFace—it makes me look rested even when I'm not."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Outfit Choices

Coziness is key for Alana, who opted for the "this Leset set" because "it's comfy, easy and light, so I can shove it on a bag while I'm walking the show."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Quick Snap

Admiring the hotel's architecture, Alana revealed she "snapped like 100 pics before I went down to jump in my car to head to the show."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Last-Minute Touch Ups

"In the car is always where I end up putting in eye drops," the 38-year-old shared. "I constantly forget to do it before. It's kind of a skill I've picked up over the years."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Inner Circle

Alana's cousin Nadine Matar joined the model ahead of walking the Elena Velez runway on Sept. 12. "I arrived at the space in Brooklyn for my call time at 4 p.m.," Alana noted, "for the 8 p.m. show."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Glam Time

"The hair and make up was amazing for this show," Alana gushed. "Really natural makeup and lots of glue-in extensions for the hair, so I was in this seat for a long time."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Mirror Mirror

"I wore the most insane couture corset that was finished the day of the show," Alana detailed, "and was extremely tight with an amazing epoxy that made it look wet."

She continued, "Andrew, who helped create this insane piece, is cinching me up before rehearsals."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Practice Makes Perfect

Before hitting the catwalk, Alana and the other models rehearsed for the show and got their final touches. "I got my amazing bitten nails put on," she said. "I felt the part."

She added, "Rehearsal calms my nerves a bit, I feel ready."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Bring on the Mud

Alana is covered in body mud, which adds oomph to her corseted dress. "It's takes an amazing team to get this mud on everyone," she shared. "I had some on my boots as well."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Strike a Pose

Alana's modeling gig didn't finish as soon as the runway ended. "Right after the show," she detailed, "I did a 30 min shoot." 

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
Round of Applause

After closing out the show and photoshoot, Alana said a quick thank you to the designer before heading out. As she put it, "I felt incredibly honored to be included in this show and wear her art on my body."

Courtesy of Nadine Matar
NYC Pizza

Nothing like ending with a New York slice! "After wearing a very tight, beautiful corset for two hours, pizza is in order," Alana explained. "Nadine surprised me with all my favorites and I went to town. What an amazing day!"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!