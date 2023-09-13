Allow Alana Hadid to Take You Inside a Day in Her Life During New York Fashion Week

Watch : Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

Alana Hadid is showing off her model behavior.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister made her New York Fashion Week runway debut at Elena Velez's spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 12. (See every star sighting here and the best fashion looks here.)

And to celebrate her career milestone, Alana shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments of her jam-packed schedule with E! News. From practicing her morning rituals to sitting in the glam chair ahead of the show to walking the catwalk, the 38-year-old was constantly on the go.

Alana, who is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler, kickstarted her day with an early call-time. But before getting out of bed, she did a little beauty prep by slathering skincare products onto her face. She also sculpted her cheekbones with a microcurrent facial device, helping her look refreshed ahead of her all-day festivities.

Next, she slipped into a comfy loungewear set because, as she put it, "it's comfy, easy and light," before making her way to a building in Brooklyn four hours before showtime.