Allow Alana Hadid to Take You Inside a Day in Her Life During New York Fashion Week

Alana Hadid is showing off her model behavior.
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister made her New York Fashion Week runway debut at Elena Velez's spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 12. (See every star sighting here and the best fashion looks here.)
And to celebrate her career milestone, Alana shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments of her jam-packed schedule with E! News. From practicing her morning rituals to sitting in the glam chair ahead of the show to walking the catwalk, the 38-year-old was constantly on the go.
Alana, who is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler, kickstarted her day with an early call-time. But before getting out of bed, she did a little beauty prep by slathering skincare products onto her face. She also sculpted her cheekbones with a microcurrent facial device, helping her look refreshed ahead of her all-day festivities.
Next, she slipped into a comfy loungewear set because, as she put it, "it's comfy, easy and light," before making her way to a building in Brooklyn four hours before showtime.
"The hair and make up was amazing for this show," Alana exclusively told E! News. "Really natural makeup and lots of glue-in extensions for the hair, so I was in this seat for a long time."
After completing her glam, she later got fitted into the strapless corset dress she would model during the runway, which featured a corset bodice with a slanted boning pattern and a distressed, asymmetrical hemline.
"I wore the most insane couture corset that was finished the day of the show," Alana revealed, "and was extremely tight with an amazing epoxy that made it look wet."
As for how Alana ended her night after making her runway debut? Keep on scrolling to get a sneak peek of the model's unforgettable day.