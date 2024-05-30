The $11 Kitchen Item Top Chef's Stephanie Izard Uses Every Day

We interviewed Stephanie Izard because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Stephanie's own product line and some are from a brand she is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If there's one person whose kitchen recommendations we trust, it's Stephanie Izard. Not only is she first female winner of Bravo's Top Chef, she has expanded her Girl and the Goat restaurant to an empire of five other highly rated eateries as well as the super cute This Little Goat shop.

Now, the world-renowned chef's hit Tastemade series The Curious Chef is back for season two. From home cooks with killer dishes to hidden gem street stalls, popups and secret restaurants, Stephanie is chasing flavors from every kind of chef she can find. The new season shows viewers how exploring your local food scene in unexpected ways can connect you with captivating characters, incredible eats and surprising adventures.

"[The kitchen] is in the center of my home and opens up to the rest of the house with a direct view to my backyard," Stephanie tells E! News. "Everyone always gathers there and it's where start and end our day. My team is always over filming content, so it's a bustling fun place to be and there's almost always something yummy being cooked."

Curious about what the culinary star keeps in her own kitchen? Read on for her essentials, including an $11 find she uses daily.