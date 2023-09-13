Exclusive

Southern Charm Premiere Preview: See Why Taylor Ann Green Is Losing Her S--t on Craig Conover

Watch Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green accuse Craig Conover of laughing about her 2022 breakup from costar Shep Rose in explosive season nine preview.

Taylor Ann Green has an ax to grind with Craig Conover.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Southern Charm's season nine premiere, the Bravo star is still emotional about her 2022 split from costar Shep Rose over his infidelity. However, it's Craig, who she feels abandoned her in the wake of the split, she's just as hurt by.

"I will say, just from my perspective, the way that you approached our breakup was, like, very s---ty," Taylor tells him in the preview. "When the breakup happened, when we separated ways, you didn't..."

But before she can finish, Craig interrupts, "No one did anything bad except him and I'm the one that stopped it," referencing his past attempt to discourage his BFF from cheating.

However, Taylor claims Craig took Shep's side over hers amid the drama.  In fact, she points out that among those there for her after she was cheated on was Madison LeCroy.

"Madison, I'm not even best friends with Madison and she texted me," Taylor continues. "She texted me and said, 'I hope you're doing OK.'"

But that's not what hurt the 28-year-old the most. "And then you called Austen [Kroll] the day after," she yells, "and laughed about Shep trying to cheat on me." However, Craig disputes her claim, replying, "That's not true."

Backing his pal up, Austen walks over and chimes in with his version of the story, adding of Craig, "You laughed at Shep's behavior—that's it." Craig's reply? "Because he's a clown!"

However, the comment only infuriates Taylor more. "You laughed about it!" she erupts. "Like, is my relationship a joke to you? Dude, do you realize how s---ty that is? Like, we used to be friends, dude."

But Craig reminds her, "I didn't cheat on you," to which she replies, "I used to be good friends with you. I haven't heard from you, I haven't talked to you. After the whole breakup, you didn't even talk to me."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

See how the feud plays out when Southern Charm returns Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for everything to know about season nine (so far).

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

