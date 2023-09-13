Southern Charm Premiere Preview: See Why Taylor Ann Green Is Losing Her S--t on Craig Conover

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Taylor Ann Green has an ax to grind with Craig Conover.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Southern Charm's season nine premiere, the Bravo star is still emotional about her 2022 split from costar Shep Rose over his infidelity. However, it's Craig, who she feels abandoned her in the wake of the split, she's just as hurt by.

"I will say, just from my perspective, the way that you approached our breakup was, like, very s---ty," Taylor tells him in the preview. "When the breakup happened, when we separated ways, you didn't..."

But before she can finish, Craig interrupts, "No one did anything bad except him and I'm the one that stopped it," referencing his past attempt to discourage his BFF from cheating.

However, Taylor claims Craig took Shep's side over hers amid the drama. In fact, she points out that among those there for her after she was cheated on was Madison LeCroy.

"Madison, I'm not even best friends with Madison and she texted me," Taylor continues. "She texted me and said, 'I hope you're doing OK.'"