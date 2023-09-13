Southern Charm Premiere Preview: See Why Taylor Ann Green Is Losing Her S--t on Craig Conover

Taylor Ann Green has an ax to grind with Craig Conover.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Southern Charm's season nine premiere, the Bravo star is still emotional about her 2022 split from costar Shep Rose over his infidelity. However, it's Craig, who she feels abandoned her in the wake of the split, she's just as hurt by.
"I will say, just from my perspective, the way that you approached our breakup was, like, very s---ty," Taylor tells him in the preview. "When the breakup happened, when we separated ways, you didn't..."
But before she can finish, Craig interrupts, "No one did anything bad except him and I'm the one that stopped it," referencing his past attempt to discourage his BFF from cheating.
However, Taylor claims Craig took Shep's side over hers amid the drama. In fact, she points out that among those there for her after she was cheated on was Madison LeCroy.
"Madison, I'm not even best friends with Madison and she texted me," Taylor continues. "She texted me and said, 'I hope you're doing OK.'"
But that's not what hurt the 28-year-old the most. "And then you called Austen [Kroll] the day after," she yells, "and laughed about Shep trying to cheat on me." However, Craig disputes her claim, replying, "That's not true."
Backing his pal up, Austen walks over and chimes in with his version of the story, adding of Craig, "You laughed at Shep's behavior—that's it." Craig's reply? "Because he's a clown!"
However, the comment only infuriates Taylor more. "You laughed about it!" she erupts. "Like, is my relationship a joke to you? Dude, do you realize how s---ty that is? Like, we used to be friends, dude."
But Craig reminds her, "I didn't cheat on you," to which she replies, "I used to be good friends with you. I haven't heard from you, I haven't talked to you. After the whole breakup, you didn't even talk to me."
See how the feud plays out when Southern Charm returns Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for everything to know about season nine (so far).
