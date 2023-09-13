Tyler Cameron Reacts to BFF Matt James' Mom Patty Appearing on The Golden Bachelor

Watch : Tyler Cameron Dishes on New Relationship With Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron is giving Matt James' mom Patty James a gold star for going on The Golden Bachelor.

"I'm excited to see it," he recently told E! News about his excitement over the dating franchise's new series starring Gerry Turner. "I want them to keep it clean. I don't want to see anyone fighting over denture paste. Keep it clean. Miss Patty James is on there. She's been looking real good lately. Gerry, I don't think he can handle Miss Patty James! We'll see."

As for what Patty is looking for in a partner? "I was thinking it was me," Tyler teased. "But I guess she's looking for Gerry."

Patty, 70, is one of the 22 women hoping to form a connection with Gerry, 72, on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, which premieres on ABC Sept. 28.

And luckily, if the retired real estate professional ever needs any advice on finding love on TV, she can always turn to her son Matt, who starred on season 25 of The Bachelor, or his pal Tyler, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Although, Tyler admitted he didn't have a chance to give Patty any suggestions before she started filming. As he revealed, "I didn't even find out until y'all found out."