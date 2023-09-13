Tyler Cameron Reacts to BFF Matt James' Mom Patty Appearing on The Golden Bachelor

Tyler Cameron is giving Matt James' mom Patty James a gold star for going on The Golden Bachelor.
"I'm excited to see it," he recently told E! News about his excitement over the dating franchise's new series starring Gerry Turner. "I want them to keep it clean. I don't want to see anyone fighting over denture paste. Keep it clean. Miss Patty James is on there. She's been looking real good lately. Gerry, I don't think he can handle Miss Patty James! We'll see."
As for what Patty is looking for in a partner? "I was thinking it was me," Tyler teased. "But I guess she's looking for Gerry."
Patty, 70, is one of the 22 women hoping to form a connection with Gerry, 72, on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, which premieres on ABC Sept. 28.
And luckily, if the retired real estate professional ever needs any advice on finding love on TV, she can always turn to her son Matt, who starred on season 25 of The Bachelor, or his pal Tyler, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
Although, Tyler admitted he didn't have a chance to give Patty any suggestions before she started filming. As he revealed, "I didn't even find out until y'all found out."
Soon, fans will see Tyler return to their screens in a journey of his own—one that will certainly not see him dealing with any roses. Instead, the reality star will be competing on season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test—which premieres on Fox Sept. 25—along with fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, Blac Chyna and more celebrities (see the full cast here).
And Tyler admitted he's ready for fans to see him in a new light.
"Whenever y'all see me on TV I'm talking to a girl," he explained to E! News while promoting the show with fellow competitor and Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson. "I hope y'all see a different side of me and get to appreciate this side of me. I'm excited because what you see is what I put on Instagram, which isn't really much of my life. This is—it strips you down with the core of who you are, and so I think it'd be good for everyone to see that and everybody here."
To prepare for the show, Tyler said he watched season one and spoke to his younger brother about the Army. However, he admitted he didn't have much time to get ready and that he got the call to appear on the show about a week and a half before departing for New Zealand.
And while Tyler said he didn't ask Hannah—who won last season alongside soccer star Carli Lloyd—for any advice prior to going on the series, he revealed that he did share his thoughts with her afterwards.
"I told her it was really tough," the 30-year-old said. "Yeah, that's pretty much—[it was a] quick little text exchange."
And he also expressed his excitement for Hannah over her recent engagement to Adam Woolard. "It's incredible," Tyler added. "I wish them nothing but success. And she seems very happy with him, and they'll be great."