You'll Be A Sucker For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pics

Watch : Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

We went to the year 3,000 and not much has changed because we're still obsessed with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable family.

The Jonas Brothers singer, who turned 31 on Sept. 16, has proven to be the ultimate Jonas father since he and the Baywatch star welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. While the couple—who tied the knot in 2018—are protective of their daughter, Nick and Priyanka have both shared sweet snaps of their family time on social media, including what he called "movie"-worthy memories from their dreamy vacation to Turks and Caicos earlier this summer and images from The Jonas Brothers' ongoing world tour.

Malti has joined her pop star dad on the road with Nick posting a heartwarming photo of the toddler sitting on his lap behind a drum set from the tour's opening night in NYC. "From sound check to the stage with my girls," Nick captioned a series of images from the opening concert on Aug. 12. "Yankees night one was beyond words."

Priyanka also reflected on the special show on her own Instagram page. "You are a magnet @nickjonas," she wrote. "MM and I are so lucky to have you."