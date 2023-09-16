You'll Be A Sucker For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pics

In honor of Nick Jonas' 31st birthday, we're opening up his family album to look back on adorable snaps of the "Sucker" singer with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti.

We went to the year 3,000 and not much has changed because we're still obsessed with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable family. 

The Jonas Brothers singer, who turned 31 on Sept. 16, has proven to be the ultimate Jonas father since he and the Baywatch star welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. While the couple—who tied the knot in 2018—are protective of their daughter, Nick and Priyanka have both shared sweet snaps of their family time on social media, including what he called "movie"-worthy memories from their dreamy vacation to Turks and Caicos earlier this summer and images from The Jonas Brothers' ongoing world tour.

Malti has joined her pop star dad on the road with  Nick posting a heartwarming photo of the toddler sitting on his lap behind a drum set from the tour's opening night in NYC. "From sound check to the stage with my girls," Nick captioned a series of images from the opening concert on Aug. 12. "Yankees night one was beyond words."

Priyanka also reflected on the special show on her own Instagram page. "You are a magnet @nickjonas," she wrote. "MM and I are so lucky to have you."

Prepare to turn into a total lovebug for this cute fam as we take a peek at Nick, Priyanka and Malti's photos:

Instagram
NYC Visit

The family stepped out for a day in New York's Central Park in August 2023.

Instagram
Little Mountaineer

Priyanka captioned the images, "August magic."

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

Nick gave his daughter a lift during their outing in the park.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Malti lovingly tended to look-alike doll with a matching set of PJs and headband.

Instagram
Monogrammed 'Fit

The little girl rocked an "M" denim jacket for a summer outing.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie in July 2023.

Instagram
Smiles All Around

"July was a movie," Nick captioned a carousal of their vacation photos, including a photo of himself and Malti—clad in a Posh Peanut bucket hat—on a yacht together.

Nicolas Gerardin / @nicolasgerardin
Official Portrait

Nick shared a father-daughter photo with Malti—taken by professional photographer Nicolas Gerardin—in June 2023 amid the Jonas Brothers' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in England.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti bundle up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Twinning

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

