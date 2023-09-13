Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Her Cancer Battle

Watch : Shannen Doherty's Heartbreaking Update on Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is a special force.

Earlier this year, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about a heartbreaking development in her stage 4 cancer battle, sharing that it metastasized to her brain three years after her diagnosis. Amid this crucial time, the 52-year-old has been met with support from those around her, including former costar and friend Brian Austin Green.

"She's doing great," Green exclusively told E! News ahead of season two of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "She's resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she's dealing with, she's the one that can get through it."

The update on Doherty's health comes three months after the actress detailed her battle, noting that her "fear is obvious."

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she captioned a June Instagram video of herself during a medical appointment. "January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

Noting her gratitude for her doctors, Doherty also reflected on her vulnerability.