Dr. Becky, the Parenting Guru Blake Lively Relies On, Has Some Wisdom You Need to Hear

Look, we're going to assume Ryan Reynolds was joking when he tweeted back in 2016, "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course."

But he also wasn't exactly wrong.

"Parenting is the hardest and most important job in the world—and it's also the only job we're not given resources or support for," acknowledged clinical psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy, known more colloquially as Dr. Becky to the nearly 2 million stressed out parents who follow her Instagram page. "And so the reason those 'I crushed that' moments feel so far and few between is because it would be like asking a surgeon to go do heart surgery, without going through training or mentorship."

Which means that, yes, even the seemingly superhuman among us (see: Reynolds and wife Blake Lively) find themselves dealing with tantrums, meltdowns and power struggles as they attempt to raise well-adjusted humans.