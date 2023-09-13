Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Have the Last Laugh After Viral MTV VMAs Encounter

Watch : Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

Megan Thee Stallion is saying bye bye bye to rumors of any bad blood between her and Justin Timberlake.

The rapper shared a TikTok of the two joking and laughing together hours after a footage of an interaction between them backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs went viral sparking speculation of a tense exchange as Megan can be seen in the clip pointing and waving her finger. However, now the "Hot Girl Summer" artist is further setting the record straight.

"I just talk with my hands lol," the "Savage" emcee captioned the Sept. 13 TikTok, tracked by Do As Infinity's "Fuka Mori," which features her gesturing while speaking to the Trolls star. "See ya next time @Justin Timberlake."

She also posted the TikTok on her Instagram, adding, "@justintimberlake love ya." Justin commented, "Real hot girl shit. Never change @theestallion." He also reposted Megan's TikTok on his Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.