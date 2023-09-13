Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Have the Last Laugh After Viral MTV VMAs Encounter

Megan Thee Stallion is saying bye bye bye to rumors of any bad blood between her and Justin Timberlake.
The rapper shared a TikTok of the two joking and laughing together hours after a footage of an interaction between them backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs went viral sparking speculation of a tense exchange as Megan can be seen in the clip pointing and waving her finger. However, now the "Hot Girl Summer" artist is further setting the record straight.
"I just talk with my hands lol," the "Savage" emcee captioned the Sept. 13 TikTok, tracked by Do As Infinity's "Fuka Mori," which features her gesturing while speaking to the Trolls star. "See ya next time @Justin Timberlake."
She also posted the TikTok on her Instagram, adding, "@justintimberlake love ya." Justin commented, "Real hot girl shit. Never change @theestallion." He also reposted Megan's TikTok on his Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.
After the footage of the two interacting backstage at the VMAs went viral, a source told Variety that there was "zero fight" between the two artists. "He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,'" the insider said, "and she said 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper.'"
The source added, "It was very cute."
Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Megan "loves Justin" and is a huge fan of his. "It was their first time meeting," they continued, "and she was excited."
Megan, 28, had attended the VMAs as a nominee—she was up for Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography for "Her"—and as a performer, taking the stage with Cardi B performed their newly released single "Bongos."
As for the "SexyBack" singer, Justin took part in a brief onstage reunion with his former *NSYNC band mates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone to present the Best Pop award. And while accepting the award, Taylor Swift asked the question on everyone's mind: "Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?"
