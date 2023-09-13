Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Have the Last Laugh After Viral MTV VMAs Encounter

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake reunited following a encounter at the 2023 MTV VMAs that went viral after viewers thought the pair had an argument backstage due to the rapper's body language

By Corinne Heller Sep 13, 2023 4:09 PMTags
MusicJustin TimberlakeMTV VMAsMegan Thee Stallion
Watch: Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

Megan Thee Stallion is saying bye bye bye to rumors of any bad blood between her and Justin Timberlake.

The rapper shared a TikTok of the two joking and laughing together hours after a footage of an interaction between them backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs went viral sparking speculation of a tense exchange as Megan can be seen in the clip pointing and waving her finger. However, now the "Hot Girl Summer" artist is further setting the record straight.

"I just talk with my hands lol," the "Savage" emcee captioned the Sept. 13 TikTok, tracked by Do As Infinity's "Fuka Mori," which features her gesturing while speaking to the Trolls star. "See ya next time @Justin Timberlake."

She also posted the TikTok on her Instagram, adding, "@justintimberlake love ya." Justin commented, "Real hot girl shit. Never change @theestallion." He also reposted Megan's TikTok on his Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.

photos
MTV VMAs 2023: After-Party Pics

After the footage of the two interacting backstage at the VMAs went viral, a source told Variety that there was "zero fight" between the two artists. "He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,'" the insider said, "and she said 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper.'"

The source added, "It was very cute."

TikTok / Megan Thee Stallion

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Declares She’ll “Never Be a Meme Again” After 2023 VMAs

2

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

3

Even Taylor Swift Can't Help But Fangirl Over *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Megan "loves Justin" and is a huge fan of his. "It was their first time meeting," they continued, "and she was excited."

TikTok / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan, 28, had attended the VMAs as a nominee—she was up for Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography for "Her"—and as a performer, taking the stage with Cardi B performed their newly released single "Bongos."

As for the "SexyBack" singer, Justin took part in a brief onstage reunion with his former *NSYNC band mates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone to present the Best Pop award. And while accepting the award, Taylor Swift asked the question on everyone's mind: "Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?"

Scroll down for photos of stars arriving at the VMAs below:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Dilara Findikoglu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Her in Mônot.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach dress and Simon G jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

In Shushu/Tong.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

In Palomo Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

In David Koma.

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Declares She’ll “Never Be a Meme Again” After 2023 VMAs

2

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

3

Even Taylor Swift Can't Help But Fangirl Over *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs

4

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

5

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed