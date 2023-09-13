See Kelsea Ballerini's Jaw-Dropping Dress Change in the Middle of Her MTV VMAs Performance

Half of my hometown—or least many on the internet—want to know how Kelsea Ballerini pulled off that wardrobe change at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
In case you missed it, the singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 for a moving performance of her hit "Penthouse." And while Kelsea started off the number in a white gown, there was then a puff of smoke and flash of bright light in the middle of the performance that, once cleared, revealed she had switched into a black mini dress (watch the jaw-dropping moment below).
And fans couldn't get enough of the mesmerizing move.
"I need someone to explain this Kelsea Ballerini sorcery to me #MTVVMAs," one social media user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Added another, "THAT OUTFIT CHANGE." Agreed a third, "THE WAY I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW THIS."
While it's still unclear how exactly Kelsea pulled off the fashion feat, photos from the performance seem to suggest she ripped off the white gown and tossed it behind her to display the black dress she was sporting underneath.
These weren't Kelsea's only looks of the night, either. While walking the red carpet with boyfriend Chase Stokes, the "Legends" artist rocked a red, backless dress that revealed her new hummingbird tattoo. As for the Outer Banks star, he matched his girlfriend by donning a red suit jacket over his black shirt and white pants.
It was certainly a big night for Kelsea. In addition to giving her first VMAs performance, the country music superstar celebrated her 30th birthday at the ceremony.
"About to perform on the freaking @vmas on my freaking 30th birthday," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the event, "pinch me and tune in."
To see photos of more stars the 2023 MTV VMAs, keep reading.