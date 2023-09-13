See Kelsea Ballerini's Jaw-Dropping Dress Change in the Middle of Her MTV VMAs Performance

Watch : 2023 MTV VMAs: Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

Half of my hometown—or least many on the internet—want to know how Kelsea Ballerini pulled off that wardrobe change at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In case you missed it, the singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 for a moving performance of her hit "Penthouse." And while Kelsea started off the number in a white gown, there was then a puff of smoke and flash of bright light in the middle of the performance that, once cleared, revealed she had switched into a black mini dress (watch the jaw-dropping moment below).

And fans couldn't get enough of the mesmerizing move.

"I need someone to explain this Kelsea Ballerini sorcery to me #MTVVMAs," one social media user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Added another, "THAT OUTFIT CHANGE." Agreed a third, "THE WAY I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW THIS."