Mauricio Umansky Shares Kyle Richards' Reaction to Him Joining Dancing with the Stars

Mauricio Umansky shared how his family, including wife Kyle Richards, reacted to him joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars amid ongoing speculation about the couple's relationship status.

Watch: Kyle Richards Is "Dealing with a Lot" Amid Separation

This reaction deserves 10s all around.

The cast for season 32 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars has been officially revealed and among the celebs ready to show off their moves is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky. As for how his wife of 27 years Kyle Richards—with whom the real estate broker sparked split rumors over the summer—reacted to his joining the competition show, he said it was with nothing but excitement.

"We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on," Mauricio told Good Morning America on Sept. 13. "We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife, everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."

Back in July, multiple outlets reported that the pairwho share kids Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—were headed towards a divorce.

Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

However, as speculation mounted, Kyle and Mauricio released a statement denying claims their marriage was over, while admitting they had been going through a rough patch.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today..." they wrote in a joint statement shared to Kyle's Instagram. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part." 

The couple concluded their note with a request for privacy, adding, "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

Instagram / Mauricio Umansky

And while the duo have since put on a united front on their family vacation to Italy and supported each other's new creative endeavors on social media, the reportedly separated couple don't seem to be in the clear just yet. 

"That's a very loaded question," Kyle shared during an Amazon Live in August after a fan asked about her and Mauricio. "You know, this has been very hard to do [because it's] playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye, but obviously we care about each other a lot."

And now, as the Buying Beverly Hills star steps into a different kind of public eye, he will be joined onstage by stars such as Jason Mraz, Ariana Madix, and Charity Lawson and more.

And to see which of your other favorite celebs have landed a spot in this season's DWTS cast, keep reading. 

