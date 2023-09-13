Mauricio Umansky Shares Kyle Richards' Reaction to Him Joining Dancing with the Stars

Watch : Kyle Richards Is "Dealing with a Lot" Amid Separation

This reaction deserves 10s all around.

The cast for season 32 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars has been officially revealed and among the celebs ready to show off their moves is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky. As for how his wife of 27 years Kyle Richards—with whom the real estate broker sparked split rumors over the summer—reacted to his joining the competition show, he said it was with nothing but excitement.

"We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on," Mauricio told Good Morning America on Sept. 13. "We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife, everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."