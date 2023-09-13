Killer Danelo Cavalcante Captured By Police Nearly 2 Weeks After Escaping Pennsylvania Prison

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Danelo Cavalcante is no longer on the run after being captured by authorities.

Officials confirmed on Sept. 13 that the 34-year-old—whose escape from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 left the community on edge—is currently in police custody after being found under a pile of logs in South Coventry Township.

During a press conference, Lt. Col. George Bivens shared how officials discovered Cavalcante after a two-week manhunt, noting they picked up a heat signal early Sept. 13 that they began to track.

"Tactical teams began to converge on that location where the heat source was moving," he shared, adding that due to weather, they decided to secure the area until they could bring additional resources in for assistance. "That resumed early this morning and shortly after 8 a.m. tactical teams converged on the area where the heat source was. They were able to move in very quietly, they had the element of surprise."

Bivens said that Cavalcante—was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his former girlfriend and subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole—didn't realize at first that he was surrounded. But when he did, he tried to escape and began to crawl under "thick underbrush" with a rifle.