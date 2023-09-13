Selena Gomez Is a Rare Beauty In Royal Purple at MTV VMAS 2023 After-Party

Watch : Selena Gomez Is RED HOT at the 2023 MTV VMAs

This look will have you telling yourself to calm down.

Selena Gomez was a vision in purple as she headed to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

For the occasion, the "Single Soon" artist donned a strapless, corseted purple mini dress, completing the look with simple black heels and dainty gold jewelry. And she was sure to show off her look with a quick mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Story after the ceremony.

The look was a change-up from the Oscar de la Renta dress Selena wore to the Sept 12. award show, which featured floral-inspired red beading and a floor-length skirt made of vines. She topped off that look with silver, butterfly earrings, red Jimmy Choo heels and her hair styled sleek and straight.

Selena's collaboration with Rema, "Calm Down," was nominated for four awards and ultimately took home the moon man trophy for Best Afrobeats. (Check out the full list of winners from the evening here.)