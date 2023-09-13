Selena Gomez Is a Rare Beauty In Royal Purple at MTV VMAS 2023 After-Party

After donning an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown to the ceremony, Selena Gomez rocked a more casual, purple mini dress to the MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Watch: Selena Gomez Is RED HOT at the 2023 MTV VMAs

This look will have you telling yourself to calm down. 

Selena Gomez was a vision in purple as she headed to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

For the occasion, the "Single Soon" artist donned a strapless, corseted purple mini dress, completing the look with simple black heels and dainty gold jewelry. And she was sure to show off her look with a quick mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Story after the ceremony

The look was a change-up from the Oscar de la Renta dress Selena wore to the Sept 12. award show, which featured floral-inspired red beading and a floor-length skirt made of vines. She topped off that look with silver, butterfly earrings, red Jimmy Choo heels and her hair styled sleek and straight. 

Selena's collaboration with Rema, "Calm Down," was nominated for four awards and ultimately took home the moon man trophy for Best Afrobeats. (Check out the full list of winners from the evening here.)

photos
2023 MTV VMAs: Riskiest Red Carpet Fashion

And Selena wasn't the only one making waves on this year's red carpet. 

Selena's BFF Taylor Swift—who made history with her fourth Video of the Year win—rocked an edgy, black Versace halter gown this year while Nicki Minaj rocked a Dolce & Gabbana pink lacy ensemble complete with a veil. Couple Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini hit the carpet together, wearing coordinating red looks, while Shakira was accompanied by her twin boys, Milan and Sasha, wearing Versace.

Instagram

To see all that and more red carpet looks from this year's MTV VMAs, keep reading. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Dilara Findikoglu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Her in Mônot.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach dress and Simon G jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

In Shushutong.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

In Palomo Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

In David Koma.

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
