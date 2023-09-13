Taylor Swift Is a Denim Dream at Star-Studded MTV VMAs 2023 After-Party

Meet Taylor Swift in the afterglow of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
After her big wins at the Sept. 12 award show, the singer celebrated by attending an after-party in New York. And of course, she did it all in style.
For the event, Taylor rocked a denim mini dress by EB Denim. She finished her look by adding a sparkly silver purse, matching heels, layered necklaces, chic updo, signature red lip, and cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.
The wardrobe change came after the "Bejeweled" artist sported a black gown by Versace for the ceremony (see all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here). It was there that she won not one, not two, but nine VMAs.
That's right! Taylor took home the moon person trophies for Artist of the Year, Show of the Summer as well as Album of the Year for Midnights. Her hit "Anti-Hero" also received six awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.
During her acceptance speech, Taylor—who is in the middle of her Eras Tour—praised her collaborators and thanked her fans for all their support.
"This is unbelievable," she said after winning Video of the Year. "I just to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently. I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience, and we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album, and all I have to say tonight is thank you. I'm blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."
It was certainly a night Taylor will never forget. Throughout the evening, she cheered on her fellow artists—including BFF Selena Gomez and Rema who won Best Afrobeat for their hit "Calm Down." And she couldn't shake it off after *NSYNC reunited on stage for the first time in about a decade and presented her with the award Best Pop.
To see more after-party photos from the big night, keep reading.