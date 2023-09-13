Taylor Swift Is a Denim Dream at Star-Studded MTV VMAs 2023 After-Party

Watch : 2023 MTV VMAs: Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

Meet Taylor Swift in the afterglow of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

After her big wins at the Sept. 12 award show, the singer celebrated by attending an after-party in New York. And of course, she did it all in style.

For the event, Taylor rocked a denim mini dress by EB Denim. She finished her look by adding a sparkly silver purse, matching heels, layered necklaces, chic updo, signature red lip, and cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.

The wardrobe change came after the "Bejeweled" artist sported a black gown by Versace for the ceremony (see all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here). It was there that she won not one, not two, but nine VMAs.

That's right! Taylor took home the moon person trophies for Artist of the Year, Show of the Summer as well as Album of the Year for Midnights. Her hit "Anti-Hero" also received six awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.