Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed: Mauricio Umansky, Harry Jowsey and More

Jamie Lynn Spears, Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix are among the stars competing on Dancing With the Stars season 32. See the complete cast lineup below.

Get on your feet—it's time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars.

As we approach the ABC competition show's Sept. 26 premiere, the star-studded cast of season 32 was officially revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 13.

So, who will be joining previously announced celebs Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson—as well as hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough—in the ballroom?

Drumroll, please...

Model Tyson Beckford, The Baby-Sitters Club actress Xochitl Gomez, American Pie star Alyson Hannigan, Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, singer Jason Mraz, NFL running back Adrian Peterson, influencer Lele Pons, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, Veep alum Matt Walsh and The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams!

A day before announcing the complete cast, GMA revealed that Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn is a member of the new DWTS season.

"I don't know if one could ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big," the Zoey 102 star told GMA host Lara Spencer on Sept. 12. "I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."

photos
All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

The Sweet Magnolias actress also shared that she'll be donating her weekly DWTS salary to SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America amid their ongoing strikes.

As Jamie Lynn explained, she's in a unique position to "give back to them in a time where they can't even give to themselves."

(ABC/Art Streiber)

The 32-year-old will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten on the upcoming season. Keep scrolling to see who the rest of the cast is paired with!

Dancing With the Stars season 32—featuring judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough—premieres Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

