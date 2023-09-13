Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed: Mauricio Umansky, Harry Jowsey and More

Watch : Julianne Hough Announced As New "DWTS" Co-Host

Get on your feet—it's time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars.

As we approach the ABC competition show's Sept. 26 premiere, the star-studded cast of season 32 was officially revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 13.

So, who will be joining previously announced celebs Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson—as well as hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough—in the ballroom?

Drumroll, please...

Model Tyson Beckford, The Baby-Sitters Club actress Xochitl Gomez, American Pie star Alyson Hannigan, Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, singer Jason Mraz, NFL running back Adrian Peterson, influencer Lele Pons, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, Veep alum Matt Walsh and The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams!

A day before announcing the complete cast, GMA revealed that Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn is a member of the new DWTS season.

"I don't know if one could ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big," the Zoey 102 star told GMA host Lara Spencer on Sept. 12. "I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."