MTV VMAs: Ashanti Proves What’s Luv With Special Nod to Nelly After Reigniting Romance

At the 2023 MTV VMAs, Ashanti carried a clutch adorned with a photo of her and Nelly from 20 years earlier.

Watch: Ashanti REVEALS She & Nelly Are Back Together at 2023 MTV VMAs

What's Luv? Just ask Ashanti.

After reigniting her romance with Nelly after 10 years, the singer sported a special nod to her love at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

While walking down the carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center Sept. 12, the 42-year-old paired her shimmering gown with a clutch bearing a photo of the duo.

"I just thought it was cute," Nelly told E! News, "not a huge deal, but this is the picture we took 20 years ago at the VMAs in '03. So I said, 'Eh, this might be cute.'" (For more from the VMAs, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

What's more, Ashanti teased at new songs in the near future. "I have new music coming," she said. "I just shot a video in Bermuda, came out amazing."

And being at the VMAs remains an unforgettable experience for her.

"It just feels amazing, coming out of COVID and being here today in such a great space in music and with women," she continued. "It's a blessing. so I'm just happy to be here."

One day prior to the VMAs, Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti were giving their romance one more try after breaking up in 2013.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

"I think it surprised both of us, though," he admitted on Boss Moves with Rasheeda Sept. 11, per USA Today. "It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, 'Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.'"

Keep reading to see all the stars arrive at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Her in Mônot.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach dress and Simon G jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

In Shushutong.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

In Palomo Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

In David Koma.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rita Ora

In Rodarte.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

