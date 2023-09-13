MTV VMAs: Ashanti Proves What’s Luv With Special Nod to Nelly After Reigniting Romance

What's Luv? Just ask Ashanti.
After reigniting her romance with Nelly after 10 years, the singer sported a special nod to her love at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)
While walking down the carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center Sept. 12, the 42-year-old paired her shimmering gown with a clutch bearing a photo of the duo.
"I just thought it was cute," Nelly told E! News, "not a huge deal, but this is the picture we took 20 years ago at the VMAs in '03. So I said, 'Eh, this might be cute.'" (For more from the VMAs, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)
What's more, Ashanti teased at new songs in the near future. "I have new music coming," she said. "I just shot a video in Bermuda, came out amazing."
And being at the VMAs remains an unforgettable experience for her.
"It just feels amazing, coming out of COVID and being here today in such a great space in music and with women," she continued. "It's a blessing. so I'm just happy to be here."
One day prior to the VMAs, Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti were giving their romance one more try after breaking up in 2013.
"I think it surprised both of us, though," he admitted on Boss Moves with Rasheeda Sept. 11, per USA Today. "It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, 'Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.'"
Keep reading to see all the stars arrive at the 2023 MTV VMAs.