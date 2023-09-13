MTV VMAs: Ashanti Proves What’s Luv With Special Nod to Nelly After Reigniting Romance

Watch : Ashanti REVEALS She & Nelly Are Back Together at 2023 MTV VMAs

What's Luv? Just ask Ashanti.

After reigniting her romance with Nelly after 10 years, the singer sported a special nod to her love at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

While walking down the carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center Sept. 12, the 42-year-old paired her shimmering gown with a clutch bearing a photo of the duo.

"I just thought it was cute," Nelly told E! News, "not a huge deal, but this is the picture we took 20 years ago at the VMAs in '03. So I said, 'Eh, this might be cute.'" (For more from the VMAs, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

What's more, Ashanti teased at new songs in the near future. "I have new music coming," she said. "I just shot a video in Bermuda, came out amazing."

And being at the VMAs remains an unforgettable experience for her.