What Happened Between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Backstage at 2023 MTV VMAs

Backstage footage from the 2023 MTV video Music Awards showed Megan Thee Stallion wagging her finger as she exchanged words with Justin Timberlake, sparking speculation that the two had an argument.

Don't count on Justin Timberlake to cry a river over his 2023 MTV Video Music Awards encounter with Megan Thee Stallion.

Speculation that *NSYNC alum got into an argument with the rapper during the Sept. 12 show surfaced when the two were shown in a backstage live feed exchanging words.

In footage circulating on social media, Megan was seen having her hair touched up in a crowded room as Justin leaned in and interrupted her glam session. Justin then appeared to say something to the "Savage" emcee, prompting her to seemingly yell back at him as she waved her finger around.

So, what really happened? As it turned out, many fans misread Justin and Megan's body-ody language.

"He said, ‘It's so nice to meet you,'" an eyewitness to the encounter told Variety, "and she said, 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper.'"

Another source also told Entertainment Tonight that Megan "loves Justin" and is a huge fan of the former boybander. "It was their first time meeting," the insider shared, "and she was excited."

Megan came into the VMAs with three nominations. At the show, the 28-year-old and Cardi B performed their newly released single, "Bongos." 

 

Meanwhile, Justin attended the ceremony as a presenter alongside *NSYNC bandmates JC ChasezLance BassJoey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. Presenting Taylor Swift with the Best Pop video award, the group's reunion marked the first time in 10 years they appeared onstage together.

