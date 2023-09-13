The Sweet Way Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Proved They're Each Other's Biggest Fans at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Longtime BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez couldn't calm down over their respective wins at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. See their sweet reunion at the ceremony.

Watch: Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez fans won't be able to calm down after seeing how they just proved their friendship is stronger than ever.

The longtime BFFs supported each other during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12 in New Jersey where both were nominated. (See the full list of winners here.)

Taylor took home multiple trophies during the ceremony—including Song of the Year, Pop Video and Best Direction for "Anti-Hero"—and the "Come & Get It" singer couldn't be happier while cheering on her longtime bestie from the audience.

Selena also took home an award for Best Afrobeat for her collaboration with Rema "Calm Down." After her and Rema's names were announced, Taylor was caught on camera jumping up and down and cheering for her pal in the audience.

Earlier in the night, Selena and Taylor shared a sweet interaction while hugging in front of the cameras as they hung out in the audience together. The Only Murders in the Building actress stunned in floral-inspired red beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta while Tay rocked an edgy black Versace halter dress.

Of course, this is just the latest instance of the two publicly showing love for each other. Last month, the "Blank Space" singer expressed support for Selena's newest single "Single Soon" on her Instagram Stories. "When ur bestie is the bestest," Taylor wrote Aug. 26.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Just weeks before, Selena attended one of her bestie's Eras tour concerts in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to relive the sweetest moments from Taylor and Selena's everlasting friendship.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

