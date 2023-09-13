Nicki Minaj Is Making Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance a Moment 4 Life

One thing about Nicki Minaj? She's the baddest performer alive.
For further proof, look no further than the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's onstage appearance at the MTV Video Music awards in the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (See all the stars at the MTV VMAs here.)
Clad in a sparkling black jumpsuit, Nicki kicked off her performance with "Last Time That I Saw You." She then sung an exclusive, unreleased track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, out Nov. 17.
"These bitches ain't badder than me…You bitches look up to me," she rapped. "You say you look up to her, but really you look up to me."
And Nicki's time on the mic doesn't end there. At the end of the night, she will join forces with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne and LL COOL J in a tribute performance for hip-hop's 50th Anniversary.
In addition to performing, Nicki also served as the emcee for the evening, reprising her dual role from last year's event.
Another memorable moment from last year? Nicki receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award—a coveted lifetime achievement award—in honor of contributions to music video and popular culture.
The 40-year-old marked the occasion by giving a special shout-out to her and husband Kenneth Petty's 3-year-old son, who she affectionally calls Papa Bear.
"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."
She went on to pay tribute to late music icons Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, adding that she wished they were still alive today.
"I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through," Nicki said. "I wish that people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think had the perfect lives."
This year, Nicki came into the night nominated for six awards, including Best Hip Hop, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.
