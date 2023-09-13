Nicki Minaj Is Making Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance a Moment 4 Life

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

One thing about Nicki Minaj? She's the baddest performer alive.

For further proof, look no further than the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's onstage appearance at the MTV Video Music awards in the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (See all the stars at the MTV VMAs here.)

Clad in a sparkling black jumpsuit, Nicki kicked off her performance with "Last Time That I Saw You." She then sung an exclusive, unreleased track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, out Nov. 17.

"These bitches ain't badder than me…You bitches look up to me," she rapped. "You say you look up to her, but really you look up to me."

And Nicki's time on the mic doesn't end there. At the end of the night, she will join forces with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne and LL COOL J in a tribute performance for hip-hop's 50th Anniversary.