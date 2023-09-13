Meghan Markle’s Update About Archie and Lili Is Sweet as Sugar

Watch : Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Christened In California

You'll want to bow down to Meghan Markle's update on her kids.

While accompanying her husband Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet look into her family life with kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," Meghan, who arrived to the Düsseldorf, Germany event four days after its kickoff, said, according to Hello! "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

Which, she added, includes "getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you."