Sophia Culpo Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Braxton Berrios Drama

Watch : Sophia Culpo's Ex Braxton Berrios Responds to Cheating Allegations

It looks as though Sophia Culpo may have moved onto the next.

Six months after she and Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios broke up, the 26-year-old shared a video featuring a new man.

In her summer recap video, featuring a montage over the song "Strangers" by Kenya Grace, you can see a quick clip of Sophia and a mystery man hugging, as well as one of a man seated across the table from her. Alongside a sunset emoji she captioned her Sept. 12 post, "summer 2023."

Her split from Braxton, who she dated for two years, was a difficult one.

"A lot of trust was broken," the Culpo Sisters star wrote during an Instagram Q&A in April. "But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so so much."

Admitting she had "lost a lot of weight," she told fans it wasn't intentional: "The betrayal on my last relationship, just really took a toll on me."