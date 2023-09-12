Sophia Culpo Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Braxton Berrios Drama

It looks as though Sophia Culpo may have moved onto the next.
Six months after she and Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios broke up, the 26-year-old shared a video featuring a new man.
In her summer recap video, featuring a montage over the song "Strangers" by Kenya Grace, you can see a quick clip of Sophia and a mystery man hugging, as well as one of a man seated across the table from her. Alongside a sunset emoji she captioned her Sept. 12 post, "summer 2023."
Her split from Braxton, who she dated for two years, was a difficult one.
"A lot of trust was broken," the Culpo Sisters star wrote during an Instagram Q&A in April. "But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so so much."
Admitting she had "lost a lot of weight," she told fans it wasn't intentional: "The betrayal on my last relationship, just really took a toll on me."
Thankfully, the 26-year-old had the support of her sisters, Olivia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, as well as mom Susan Curran.
In fact, Olivia recently revealed the advice she gave to her little sister.
"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments," the 31-year-old told E! News last month. "And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened.' In the moment it's so hard to have that idea, but I really do think everything works out the way it's supposed to."
For his part Braxton, 27, has been linked to TikToker Alix Earle, however it may just be a summer fling.
"Alix had stated repeatedly and publicly that she wanted to have a fun summer with her friends and not jump into anything too serious," an inside told E! back in July after Alix and Braxton attended the ESPYS Awards together. "The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official knowing that Alix wanted to have a fun summer after just graduating and Braxton would be off at training before the end of the summer."