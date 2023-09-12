Sophie Turner Spotted for the First Time Since Joe Jonas Divorce Announcement

Watch : Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

Sophie Turner's new look will have you bending the knee.

More than one week after her estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce after four years of marriage, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted in Spain filming the ITVX drama Joan.

Sophie—who plays notorious jewel thief Joan Harrington in the show—was photographed while on break from filming, donning an icy-blonde bob. In a look complete with heavy eye makeup and an intricate white design on her back, it's clear this new role is a far cry from her days as a Stark.

However, the most eye-catching accessory in the 27-year-old's ensemble was the Toy Story phone case in her hand, significant as she and Joe got matching "to infinity, and beyond" tattoos as a newly-engaged couple back in 2018.

The former couple—who share Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl, whose initials have been revealed as D.J.—were confirmed to be splitting on Sept. 5 when Joe filed for divorce in Miami Dade County, Florida, where the two previously owned a home together.