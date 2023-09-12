Sophie Turner Spotted for the First Time Since Joe Jonas Divorce Announcement

Sophie Turner's new look will have you bending the knee.
More than one week after her estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce after four years of marriage, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted in Spain filming the ITVX drama Joan.
Sophie—who plays notorious jewel thief Joan Harrington in the show—was photographed while on break from filming, donning an icy-blonde bob. In a look complete with heavy eye makeup and an intricate white design on her back, it's clear this new role is a far cry from her days as a Stark.
However, the most eye-catching accessory in the 27-year-old's ensemble was the Toy Story phone case in her hand, significant as she and Joe got matching "to infinity, and beyond" tattoos as a newly-engaged couple back in 2018.
The former couple—who share Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl, whose initials have been revealed as D.J.—were confirmed to be splitting on Sept. 5 when Joe filed for divorce in Miami Dade County, Florida, where the two previously owned a home together.
Rumors began swirling only days earlier after outlets began reporting that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer, but then seemed to dissipate after the Jonas Brothers member was seen performing onstage in his wedding ring, and after he shared multiple images to his social media in which his wedding ring prominently figured.
However in his divorce filing, obtained by E! News, the 34-year-old categorized the couple's marriage as "irretrievably broken."
The following day, the pair released a joint statement.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a message shared to their respective Instagram accounts Sept. 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
And while Sophie has otherwise remained silent so far, Joe recently seemed to address the split at the Sept. 9 Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. Before performing the band's 2019 song "Hesitate," which he had written for Sophie, the Camp Rock alum spoke directly to the crowd.
"It's been a crazy week," Joe said to audience, who cheered in response, as seen in TikTok videos.
"I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips," he continued, pointing at his lips, "don't believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family."