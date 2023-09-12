What Sophia Bush's Ex Grant Hughes Is Requesting in His Divorce Response

Watch : Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes: New Details

Grant Hughes is offering his own requests.

More than a month after Sophia Bush filed for divorce from the entrepreneur, he submitted a response to the One Tree Hill star's petition. In addition to citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, Hughes, 42, asked the court to not grant spousal support to both him and Bush, 41, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Furthermore, Hughes—who listed his and the Chicago PD alum's date of separation as June 27—asked that attorney's fees and other costs be individually paid for by him and Bush, per court documents.

On top of that, Hughes requested that the court confirm his assets as separate property.

E! News has reached out to Hughes and Bush's reps for comment and has not yet heard back.

Last month, Bush filed for divorce, just a year ago they had tied the knot in Hughes' home state of Oklahoma. The wedding location, Bush later explained, was picked for a specific purpose.