Even Taylor Swift Can't Help But Fangirl Over *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift couldn't calm down when *NSYNC presented her with the Best Pop Video award at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12: "I'm not doing well."

Taylor Swift knew she was in trouble when *NSYNC walked into the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

After all, the pop star couldn't help but to fangirl over Justin TimberlakeJC ChasezLance BassJoey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick—who reunited for first time as a group onstage at the Sept. 12 award ceremony—when they presented her with a trophy for Best Pop Video.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she said, gesturing from the boy band to her award. "I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?"

The 33-year-old continued, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much."

But the Moon Person wasn't the only gift *NSYNC handed to Taylor during their onstage encounter. As the "Cruel Summer" singer approached the microphone, Lance presented her with a friendship bracelet, a trinket often exchanged by Swifties.

"Thank you for the friendship bracelet," Taylor told the band during her award acceptance speech, before thanking the Swifties in the crowd for their constant support. "I love making pop music videos. I also love making country. I love slinking around different genres. And the only reason I'm allowed to do that is because of you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do that." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

She added, "It's all just one big adventure to challenge myself to make music that's different than what I made last."

Taylor—who went into the ceremony with an impressive 11 nominations—and her visuals for "Anti-Hero" beat out Demi Lovato for "Swine," Dua Lipa for "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)," Ed Sheeran for "Eyes Closed," Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo for "vampire" and Pink for "TRUSTFALL" for the award.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

*NSYNC's surprise cameo marked exactly 10 years since the iconic quintet's last MTV VMAs appearance, when they took the stage to perform a medley of their hits. During the 2013 show, Justin—who launched his solo career in 2002 after the band went on hiatus—was also honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

