MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo’s Shocking Stage Malfunction Explained

This performance took guts to pull off.
Olivia Rodrigo dropped jaws at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, when the award show stage appeared to malfunction during her performance of "Vampire" in Newark, N.J. As she sang the powerful lyrics, the pyrotechnics of the show sparked as if exploding. Olivia looked around frantically before a red curtain fell from the ceiling and a stage worker quickly ushered her offstage.
Stars in the crowd including Selena Gomez expressed concern for the singer; however, the issues actually appeared to be planned as part of the show, replicating her "Vampire" music video that was released in June. Not such a bad idea, right?
Her music video similarly started off with Olivia singing in a forested backdrop, before the camera pans out to show she's actually on stage at the "19th Annual Awards." The equipment starts going awry with sparks raining down from the stage lights, and she starts bleeding after getting hit by a spotlight.
At the VMAs, the 20-year-old went on to perform her new hit "get him back!" off her album GUTS, which further suggested nothing went wrong during her first song.
Olivia had just released the music video for the revenge anthem "get him back!" ahead of the show, which showed clones of herself wreaking havoc on her apartment and cars.
As she wrote on Instagram after the album came out on Sept. 8, "making this album was so fun and scary and thrilling and fulfilling and im so happy it's yours!!!!!"
Taylor Swift headed into the show with 11 nominations, more than any other singer, most of which recognize her Midnights single "Anti-Hero," about her intrusive thoughts and insecurities. SZA followed in second with eight nods for her hits "Kill Bill" and "Shirt" from her 2022 album SOS.
What else can you expect at the 2023 MTV VMAs? Nicki Minaj is coming back to emcee the VMAs ceremony. She'll take the stage to perform, as will Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G and more.
