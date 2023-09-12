Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Jump Heartfirst Into PDA During Red Hot Date Night at 2023 MTV VMAs

It's clear Chase Stokes loves Kelsea Ballerini like he means it.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards rolled out the welcome mat for the Outer Banks star and country singer on Sept. 12, as the duo turned the award show into the ultimate date night with some picture perfect PDA.
Kelsea and Chase—rocking matching red ensembles—locked lips during a passionate kiss on the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center. In one shot, Chase kept his arm around his girlfriend of nearly a year as they smiled for the cameras. In another pic, he cradled her neck while they leaned in and laughed during a sweet moment.
The 30-year-old music star, who will perform during the show, turned heads in a stunning, backless red dress with a keyhole cutout. Meanwhile, the actor, also 30, looking dashing in a red suit jacket worn over his beige trousers and black dress shirt. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Since going public with their romance in April at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Kelsea hasn't shied away from sharing her new relationship with fans, even noting she's "proud and protective of the new, happy season of life i'm in" following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband of five years Morgan Evans.
"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," she said of Chase on Today in August, adding, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."
As Kelsea revealed on her bombshell episode of Call Her Daddy earlier this year, she and Chase started talking in December after she slid into his DMs. By January, the three-time Grammy nominee and the actor were sparking dating rumors. Just a few months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and have continued to give fans glimpses into their romance on social media and at her shows.
Last month, Kelsea released a new song "How Do I Do This," which seemingly detailed their first date.
"They say to get out with the old you get in with the new / And I haven't been on a date since I was 22," she sings. "My friend has a friend, and they say they're my type / And then they're texting me once, and then they're texting me twice / Sayin', 'Are you free Saturday? I know a spot' / So I typed out a couple million ways to respond / But I landed with, 'Yes' / S--t, so where the hell is my dress?"
Keep reading to see the steamy couple and more stars on the 2023 VMAs red carpet.