Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Jump Heartfirst Into PDA During Red Hot Date Night at 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

It's clear Chase Stokes loves Kelsea Ballerini like he means it.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards rolled out the welcome mat for the Outer Banks star and country singer on Sept. 12, as the duo turned the award show into the ultimate date night with some picture perfect PDA.

Kelsea and Chase—rocking matching red ensembles—locked lips during a passionate kiss on the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center. In one shot, Chase kept his arm around his girlfriend of nearly a year as they smiled for the cameras. In another pic, he cradled her neck while they leaned in and laughed during a sweet moment.

The 30-year-old music star, who will perform during the show, turned heads in a stunning, backless red dress with a keyhole cutout. Meanwhile, the actor, also 30, looking dashing in a red suit jacket worn over his beige trousers and black dress shirt. (See every star on the red carpet here.)