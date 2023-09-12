Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Jump Heartfirst Into PDA During Red Hot Date Night at 2023 MTV VMAs

See Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes win cutest couple during date night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, as they shared a cute kiss on the red carpet.

Watch: Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

It's clear Chase Stokes loves Kelsea Ballerini like he means it.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards rolled out the welcome mat for the Outer Banks star and country singer on Sept. 12, as the duo turned the award show into the ultimate date night with some picture perfect PDA.

Kelsea and Chase—rocking matching red ensembles—locked lips during a passionate kiss on the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center. In one shot, Chase kept his arm around his girlfriend of nearly a year as they smiled for the cameras. In another pic, he cradled her neck while they leaned in and laughed during a sweet moment.

The 30-year-old music star, who will perform during the show, turned heads in a stunning, backless red dress with a keyhole cutout. Meanwhile, the actor, also 30, looking dashing in a red suit jacket worn over his beige trousers and black dress shirt. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Romance Rewind

Since going public with their romance in April at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Kelsea hasn't shied away from sharing her new relationship with fans, even noting she's "proud and protective of the new, happy season of life i'm in" following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband of five years Morgan Evans.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," she said of Chase on Today in August, adding, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

As Kelsea revealed on her bombshell episode of Call Her Daddy earlier this year, she and Chase started talking in December after she slid into his DMs. By January, the three-time Grammy nominee and the actor were sparking dating rumors. Just a few months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and have continued to give fans glimpses into their romance on social media and at her shows.

Last month, Kelsea released a new song "How Do I Do This," which seemingly detailed their first date. 

"They say to get out with the old you get in with the new / And I haven't been on a date since I was 22," she sings. "My friend has a friend, and they say they're my type / And then they're texting me once, and then they're texting me twice / Sayin', 'Are you free Saturday? I know a spot' / So I typed out a couple million ways to respond / But I landed with, 'Yes' / S--t, so where the hell is my dress?"

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Keep reading to see the steamy couple and more stars on the 2023 VMAs red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

French Montana

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shannon Leto & Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tayshia Adams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Måneskin>/h2>

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Colton Haynes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laura Perlongo & Nev Schulman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kandy Muse

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Pretty Vee

In Quine Li.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jimbo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ts Madison

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Audrey Trullinger

View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

