Gisele Bündchen Wears Pantless Look for Surprise Return to New York Fashion Week

Gisele Bündchen stepped out in style to celebrate the denim brand Frame during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.

Gisele Bündchen doesn't need a runway to take over New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel made a surprise appearance during the weeklong fashion extravaganza, as she hosted a private event at Jean's restaurant with the denim brand Frame on Sept. 9.

For the special occasion, which spotlighted the label's fall/winter 2023 collection, Gisele sizzled in a pantless denim look. She sported an oversized jacket that doubled as a dress and featured a plunging neckline with popped collars and a micro-mini bottom half.

The 43-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing her cheeky ensemble with black platform clogs and a timeless watch. As for her glam? She looked effortlessly chic with her loose beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

While it's been years since Gisele has stepped onto the catwalk for Fashion Week—she last walked in April 2015 São Paulo Fashion Week—she recently made a triumphant return to modeling following her divorce to Tom Brady in October 2022.

Back in January, she starred in Louis Vuitton's wildly colorful Yayoi Kusama collection, which marked her first campaign post-breakup.

And in addition to modeling, the superstar is getting ready to release a new cookbook, titled Nourish, in March 2024.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

In fact, Gisele explained how focusing on her health and wellness have helped her process a difficult time.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," she shared last March on Instagram, while announcing her cookbook. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It looks like Gisele seized the moment to be in the Big Apple during NYFW.

But she isn't the only star to turn heads during the festivities. Keep on scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce celebrities taking over this year's New York Fashion Week.

