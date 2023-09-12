Gisele Bündchen Wears Pantless Look for Surprise Return to New York Fashion Week

Watch : Gisele Bundchen Makes Rare Appearance With Twin Sister Patricia

Gisele Bündchen doesn't need a runway to take over New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel made a surprise appearance during the weeklong fashion extravaganza, as she hosted a private event at Jean's restaurant with the denim brand Frame on Sept. 9.

For the special occasion, which spotlighted the label's fall/winter 2023 collection, Gisele sizzled in a pantless denim look. She sported an oversized jacket that doubled as a dress and featured a plunging neckline with popped collars and a micro-mini bottom half.

The 43-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing her cheeky ensemble with black platform clogs and a timeless watch. As for her glam? She looked effortlessly chic with her loose beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

While it's been years since Gisele has stepped onto the catwalk for Fashion Week—she last walked in April 2015 São Paulo Fashion Week—she recently made a triumphant return to modeling following her divorce to Tom Brady in October 2022.

Back in January, she starred in Louis Vuitton's wildly colorful Yayoi Kusama collection, which marked her first campaign post-breakup.