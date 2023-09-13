Ben Affleck Is Serving Up the Ultimate Dunkin' Commercial With Ice Spice

Ben Affleck's rap skills aren't as sweet as he thinks they are.
Case in point: His new Dunkin' commercial with Ice Spice. In a tongue-in-cheek ad that aired during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, the Oscar winner tried to drop a few bars about the rapper's new Ice Spice Munchkins Drink during a pitch meeting.
"We gotta come up with a drink name but it's not easy, right?" Ben told Ice Spice. "Nowadays, with social media and the kids, it's gotta be authentic. How are people gonna connect you with Dunkin'?"
Though the hip-hop star explained that she's already a "Dunkin' girl" since that her fans call themselves Munchkins—a play on her 2022 smash hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" that shares the same name as the iconic donut treat from the Boston-based chain—Ben retorted that he's "not seeing it." In fact, he even suggested she take on the name "Vanilla Ice Spice" as a collab instead.
"Here I am," he clumsily rapped, before throwing it to Ice Spice. "I'm with Dunkin'."
Her response? A silence more awkward than Ben's "Sad Affleck" meme.
This was not the first time the Batman v Superman actor appeared in a Dunkin' commercial. Earlier this year, he worked at an actual Dunkin' located in his home state of Massachusetts as part of a 30-second spot during the 2023 Super Bowl.
After astounding customers by taking their orders at the drive-thru, Ben got quite the surprise himself when his wife Jennifer Lopez pulled up to the window.
"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asked him in the ad, prompting Ben—whose love of the donut-and-coffee franchise has been well-documented throughout the years to hilariously tell his fellow servers, "I gotta go guys."
And in April, he starred in a follow-up Dunkin' ad—though his costars hilariously confused him for real-life BFF Matt Damon. "I do know you! Departed," one Dunkin' employee quipped, while another added, "Yeah! I love him."