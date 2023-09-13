Here’s How Flowjo’s Self-Care and Mindfulness Games Add Sun to Rainy Days

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you haven't heard of Flowjo, you're probably most in need of one of their signature decks. Especially on this, the cutest "smalliday" of them all: Positive Thinking Day!
The line's innovative approach to mindfulness offers simple yet significant ways to slow down, disengage, and reconnect. And we could all use a little more of that in general, right? So why not use a day set aside just for that to dive on in?
With decks of playful-meets-introspective suggestions designed for everyday life, Flowjo's innovative cards encourage the overworked, overstressed, and under-communicative to just take a break. It's as easy as pulling a card.
Maybe your long-term relationship feels out of sync. Maybe you're a parent worried about how to handle life's tougher moments with gentleness. Maybe you yourself have run out of ways to recharge. (This whole back-to-school time of year can have an effect on anyone. Even if "back to school" hasn't been a concern in ages.)
That's where Flowjo steps in! Their sweet, silly, and occasionally spicy suggestions should help jump-start your brain when it's most in need.
Whether you pull a card every afternoon, or save your deck for a special occasion, Flowjo's there to help.
Flowjo The Self-Care Bucket List
In this thoughtful treat for yourself, you'll discover "simple and powerful ways to practice the kind of self love that goes deeper than a bubble bath." It's also a great gift for those who need a little push to slow down and build "more playful, generous, and overflowing lives" for themselves.
Flowjo The Dad's Bucket List
This creative kit of "100 big and little adventures" to tackle is an ideal surprise-gift for a dad. Packed with suggestions for fathers to complete on their own or with their kids, it offers endless opportunities for pops to connect with their softer sides.
Flowjo The Mom's Bucket List
Writes the brand: "The fondest memories your children have are not of time spent in front of screens. They're of time spent with you. Now you can create more moments that matter with The Mom's Bucket List, featuring 100 creative ways to play, connect and deepen your bond with your kids, from toddlers to teens, in 5 minutes or 5 hours. Put down your devices, pick up a card and let the memory-making begin."
Flowjo The Couple's Bucket List
The Couple's Bucket List game from Flowjo encourages couples to "step outside [the] usual relationship routine" together. Filled with "mini challenges," "deeper conversations," "date ideas," and all things sweet (and a little spicy!), it offers an innovative way to create new memories and strengthen relationships.
Add even more sparkle to your everyday with this delicate jewelry from Sterling Forever.