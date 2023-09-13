Here’s How Flowjo’s Self-Care and Mindfulness Games Add Sun to Rainy Days

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you haven't heard of Flowjo, you're probably most in need of one of their signature decks. Especially on this, the cutest "smalliday" of them all: Positive Thinking Day!

The line's innovative approach to mindfulness offers simple yet significant ways to slow down, disengage, and reconnect. And we could all use a little more of that in general, right? So why not use a day set aside just for that to dive on in?

With decks of playful-meets-introspective suggestions designed for everyday life, Flowjo's innovative cards encourage the overworked, overstressed, and under-communicative to just take a break. It's as easy as pulling a card.

Maybe your long-term relationship feels out of sync. Maybe you're a parent worried about how to handle life's tougher moments with gentleness. Maybe you yourself have run out of ways to recharge. (This whole back-to-school time of year can have an effect on anyone. Even if "back to school" hasn't been a concern in ages.)

That's where Flowjo steps in! Their sweet, silly, and occasionally spicy suggestions should help jump-start your brain when it's most in need.

Whether you pull a card every afternoon, or save your deck for a special occasion, Flowjo's there to help.