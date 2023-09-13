Taylor Swift Shuts Down Olivia Rodrigo Feud Rumors With Simple Gesture at the 2023 MTV VMAs

There's no bad blood here.
Taylor Swift seemingly put rumors to rest of her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo while attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12. (See every star here.)
After Olivia took center stage to perform her latest hits—"Vampire" and "Get Him Back"—off of her new Guts album, the Midnights singer was seen giving her a round of applause. Later in the evening, after the 20-year-old's name was announced, Taylor also cheered her on.
Ahead of the awards show, however, Olivia was a little more direct about shutting down the false narrative between her and the 33-year-old.
"I don't have beef with anyone," the former Disney Channel star told Rolling Stone for its October story released Sept. 12. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say."
As for what led to the speculation of a feud between the two artists? Well, many fans believed that some of Olivia's songs, including "Vampire" and "The Grudge," were about Taylor.
"There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories," Olivia told the magazine, before cheekily adding, "I only look at alien-conspiracy theories."
This isn't the first time the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum has addressed this topic either.
Olivia broke her silence on the alleged rift between her and the "Cardigan" singer during a Sept. 2 interview with The Guardian.
"How do I answer this," she began, "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."
And while Taylor has championed Olivia since the early stages of her career, fans felt their friendship had soured in 2021 after Olivia gave part of the songwriting credits and royalties for her song "Deja Vu" to Taylor due to similarities to "Cruel Summer."
"I was so green as to how the music industry worked, the litigious side," the actress explained to The Guardian. "I feel like now I know so much more about the industry and I just feel...better equipped in that regard. It wasn't something I thought about too much."
While Taylor has not publicly commented about the feud rumors, her simple gesture at the 2023 MTV VMAs was a sweet show of support for Olivia.
Now that the two have set the record straight, keep scrolling to see all of the statement-making looks at the awards ceremony.