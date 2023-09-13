Taylor Swift Shuts Down Olivia Rodrigo Feud Rumors With Simple Gesture at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

There's no bad blood here.

Taylor Swift seemingly put rumors to rest of her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo while attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12. (See every star here.)

After Olivia took center stage to perform her latest hits—"Vampire" and "Get Him Back"—off of her new Guts album, the Midnights singer was seen giving her a round of applause. Later in the evening, after the 20-year-old's name was announced, Taylor also cheered her on.

Ahead of the awards show, however, Olivia was a little more direct about shutting down the false narrative between her and the 33-year-old.

"I don't have beef with anyone," the former Disney Channel star told Rolling Stone for its October story released Sept. 12. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say."