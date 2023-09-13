Taylor Swift Shuts Down Olivia Rodrigo Feud Rumors With Simple Gesture at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift showed a sign of support for Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 13, 2023 1:49 AMTags
Red CarpetFeudsAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesMTV VMAsOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

There's no bad blood here.

Taylor Swift seemingly put rumors to rest of her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo while attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12. (See every star here.)

After Olivia took center stage to perform her latest hits—"Vampire" and "Get Him Back"—off of her new Guts album, the Midnights singer was seen giving her a round of applause. Later in the evening, after the 20-year-old's name was announced, Taylor also cheered her on.

Ahead of the awards show, however, Olivia was a little more direct about shutting down the false narrative between her and the 33-year-old.

"I don't have beef with anyone," the former Disney Channel star told Rolling Stone for its October story released Sept. 12. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say." 

photos
MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

As for what led to the speculation of a feud between the two artists? Well, many fans believed that some of Olivia's songs, including "Vampire" and "The Grudge," were about Taylor.

"There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories," Olivia told the magazine, before cheekily adding, "I only look at alien-conspiracy theories."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / John Nacion / WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Inside Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion's 2023 VMAs Encounter

2

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo’s Shocking Stage Malfunction Explained

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

This isn't the first time the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum has addressed this topic either.

Olivia broke her silence on the alleged rift between her and the "Cardigan" singer during a Sept. 2 interview with The Guardian.

"How do I answer this," she began, "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

And while Taylor has championed Olivia since the early stages of her career, fans felt their friendship had soured in 2021 after Olivia gave part of the songwriting credits and royalties for her song "Deja Vu" to Taylor due to similarities to "Cruel Summer."

"I was so green as to how the music industry worked, the litigious side," the actress explained to The Guardian. "I feel like now I know so much more about the industry and I just feel...better equipped in that regard. It wasn't something I thought about too much."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

While Taylor has not publicly commented about the feud rumors, her simple gesture at the 2023 MTV VMAs was a sweet show of support for Olivia.

Now that the two have set the record straight, keep scrolling to see all of the statement-making looks at the awards ceremony.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Her in Mônot.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

In Shushu/tong.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

In Palomo Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Dilara Findikoglu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ice Spice

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

In Alexandre Vauthier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion's 2023 VMAs Encounter

2

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo’s Shocking Stage Malfunction Explained

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

4

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

5

See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at 2023 MTV VMAs