Why Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Want to Have Kids Before Getting Married

Watch : Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Open Up About Their IVF Journey | 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Love is in the air at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

But in case you need a little extra proof, Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan looked ready to say "I do," as they hit the red carpet in wedding-inspired attire.

For the Feb. 18 event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Perfect Match star sizzled in a white dress that featured extreme side cutouts, an asymmetrical neckline and rouching at the bust, waistline and hips. Jesse looked suave as ever in a classic all-black suit. (See every fabulous arrival here.)

Despite their Mr. and Mrs. attire, the couple—who got engaged in April 2023—aren't tying the knot just yet.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."