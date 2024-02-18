Exclusive

Why Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Want to Have Kids Before Getting Married

By Alyssa Morin Feb 18, 2024
Love is in the air at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

But in case you need a little extra proof, Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan looked ready to say "I do," as they hit the red carpet in wedding-inspired attire.

For the Feb. 18 event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Perfect Match star sizzled in a white dress that featured extreme side cutouts, an asymmetrical neckline and rouching at the bust, waistline and hips. Jesse looked suave as ever in a classic all-black suit. (See every fabulous arrival here.) 

Despite their Mr. and Mrs. attire, the couple—who got engaged in April 2023—aren't tying the knot just yet.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."

Although they're putting their nuptials slightly on hold, the Too Hot to Handle alum already feels like she's gotten her happily ever after.

"I feel blessed," she gushed. "I have the most perfect person, I just got so lucky. I think trans guys are the best and I just couldn't picture my life any different."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jesse—who shares child Arlo, 13, from a previous relationship—also celebrated their relationship and reminded fans that there's beauty in being your authentic self.

"One of the biggest misconceptions [about being trans] is that we can't do what they can do, but we can do what everyone else can do," he said at the 2024 PCAs. "We just do it with a little more fun, a little more pizazz."

Of course, Francesca and Jesse weren't the only stars at the 2024 People's Choice Awards to dress to impress. Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy looks.

