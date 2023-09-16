TikToker Levi Jed Murphy Reveals Why He's Already Ready for His Fifth Round of Plastic Surgery

Watch : TikToker Levi Jed Murphy Shares Plans For MORE Surgery

For TikTok personality Levi Jed Murphy, undergoing five plastic surgery procedures in one go this past July led to near-instant buyer's remorse.

"When I first woke up from surgery, I really regretted it," the Brit recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. Coming to in a hospital bed in Turkey, some 2,500 miles from his home in Manchester, "I just woke up thinking, 'Oh my God, what have I done?' because I was in so much discomfort," he continued. "I was like, this is not the vibe."

But time heals all wounds—both the hematoma that developed hours after the procedures and any lingering doubts he may have had about this, his fourth batch of cosmetic surgery.

As doctors worked to drain the excess blood from one side of his face, Levi initially worried he might be permanently disfigured. "But now I've recovered and kind of forgot about that," he explained. "So I'm probably ready for round five."