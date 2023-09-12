Tearful Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Stopped Using Lip Fillers and Botox 5 Years Ago

Watch : Ariana Grande Addresses "Concerns" About Her Body

Ariana Grande is opening up about saying thank u, next to cosmetic injectables.

While sharing her skin care routine, the 30-year-old got emotional while discussing her experience with Botox and lip fillers—sharing why she left the procedures behind.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips," Ariana explained in a Sept. 12 video with Vogue, "had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"

"Didn't expect to get emotional," the Wicked star continued, before taking a pause in which she seemed to collect herself, before adding with tears in her eyes, "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not."

Clarifying her support for people deciding whether they want to get work done or not, the "Side to Side" singer elaborated on why she made her choice to forgo such procedures, for now.