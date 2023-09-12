Tearful Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Stopped Using Lip Fillers and Botox 5 Years Ago

Ariana Grande is opening up about saying thank u, next to cosmetic injectables.
While sharing her skin care routine, the 30-year-old got emotional while discussing her experience with Botox and lip fillers—sharing why she left the procedures behind.
"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips," Ariana explained in a Sept. 12 video with Vogue, "had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"
"Didn't expect to get emotional," the Wicked star continued, before taking a pause in which she seemed to collect herself, before adding with tears in her eyes, "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not."
Clarifying her support for people deciding whether they want to get work done or not, the "Side to Side" singer elaborated on why she made her choice to forgo such procedures, for now.
"Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support," Ariana noted. "But I know for me, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more."
"And I think aging is such, it can be such a beautiful thing," she said, before adding with a laugh, "Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah."
And the r.e.m. beauty founder also expressed her wish for people to continue to have open dialogues about these topics, adding with a smile, "But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f--ck it, let's lay it all out there."
Ariana reflected on the emotional moment on Instagram.
"Most nervous i've been in so long," she captioned the Sept. 12 post alongside screenshots from the video, "and definitely not the best i've ever done my make up but had a very lovely time :) thank you for having me @voguemagazine and for making space for my very Cancerian humanness."
Ariana's vulnerable post was met with a lot of love on social media. Among those showing support? Her Wicked costar and boyfriend Ethan Slater, who was quick to throw her post a like.
Since their romance went public back in July, the couple have used social media to show some subtle support. In fact, Ethan—who temporarily made his Instagram account private in the wake of the new romance news—posted for the first time in a few months on Sept. 6, sharing a carousel of images he captioned, "Spamalot (not pictured)." And Ariana was sure to like SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical alum's post.
News of Ethan and Ariana's romance earlier this summer came just days after the pair had split from their respective spouses. The Grammy winner and Dalton Gomez confirmed their breakup on July 17 while Ethan filed for divorce from his wife of four years Lilly Jay—with whom he shares a young son—the following week.
A source at the time told E! News that Ariana and Ethan "were both separated before they got together," while a second insider noted that the "pov" singer and Dalton "remain friends."