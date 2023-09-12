Jared Leto Reveals This Is the Secret to His Never-Aging Appearance

Watch : Jared Leto's Secret to Never Aging? He Says...

Jared Leto isn't a dad, as far as he knows.

"I may have some out there, you never know," he quipped with a smile when asked if he wanted kids one day, an irrepressibly coy answer from a star who famously plays his romantic cards close to the vest.

But while he doesn't talk much about his personal life, Leto is open to baring his soul in song.

"This is a very intimate, very vulnerable, very revealing album," the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview ahead of the Sept. 15 release of the band's sixth studio album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

Yet when asked specifically about tracks like "Get Up Kid," in which he sings, "Baby, it's bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave / You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet," he took a turn for the cryptic.

"Love is war, some people would say," Leto said. "Love is complicated. Love is a delicate thing. But I did pour a lot of that" into these songs and "I talk about those things pretty openly on the album."