Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Parents Julie and Todd Chrisley's Prison Sentences Being Reduced

Watch : Savannah Chrisley REACTS To Parents' Prison Sentence Reduction

Savannah Chrisley says there's still work to be done amid her parents' time behind bars.

On the heels of Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's respective tax fraud prison sentences being reduced, Savannah is weighing in on the legal update.

"It took off about two years of dad's," the Unlocked podcast host told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and 18 months of mom's."

According to federal prison records, Todd—who's been at the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida since January—will now be released on January 22, 2033. As for Julie, who is currently in prison at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, her release is set for October 19, 2028.

And although Savannah—who will soon appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test—said the reductions are "great and we're so thankful for that," she told E! that there's "still so much" headway to be made.

"We have our appeal filed," the 26-year-old added, "which we're waiting on final answers from that. But it's a waiting game and you keep fighting."