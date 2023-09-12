Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Parents Julie and Todd Chrisley's Prison Sentences Being Reduced

Savannah Chrisley says there's still work to be done amid her parents' time behind bars.
On the heels of Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's respective tax fraud prison sentences being reduced, Savannah is weighing in on the legal update.
"It took off about two years of dad's," the Unlocked podcast host told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and 18 months of mom's."
According to federal prison records, Todd—who's been at the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida since January—will now be released on January 22, 2033. As for Julie, who is currently in prison at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, her release is set for October 19, 2028.
And although Savannah—who will soon appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test—said the reductions are "great and we're so thankful for that," she told E! that there's "still so much" headway to be made.
"We have our appeal filed," the 26-year-old added, "which we're waiting on final answers from that. But it's a waiting game and you keep fighting."
Julie and Todd, known for their show Chrisley Knows Best, were issued a 12-count federal indictment in Aug. 2019. According to the document, obtained by NBC News at the time, the counts included "wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States."
After pleading not guilty, an Atlanta federal jury found both Todd and Julie guilty on all counts in June 2022 and they were subsequently sentenced to prison that November.
As for how they're doing today, Savannah told E! News her parents are "struggling" behind bars.
"Mentally, it's a hard place to be at," she shared. "You do the same things over and over and over again, every single day. And missing their kids...missing us is hard but also missing each other. And that's another way that the system is broken...they've been together almost 30 years...they were together 24/7 and they've gone now eight months without speaking and that's the tough part."
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Monday, Sept. 25 on FOX.