You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuit Selfie

Watch : Selena Gomez Reacts to Fan Theory About Her New Song

As summer comes to a close, Selena Gomez is serving up a sizzling swimsuit selfie.

The singer, 31, shared a snap of herself rocking a black one-piece to Instagram Stories Sept. 11, and fans couldn't get enough of the photo.

"Queeeeeeen," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the screenshot, which also featured an array of products from Selena's brand Rare Beauty on her counter. Added another, "Always stunning." A third agreed, "She looks amazing in this photo! Can't wait to see what she does next."

Well, one of the things coming up next is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Selena and Rema are nominated in four categories—Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Afrobeats and Video for Good—for their hit "Calm Down."

Fans will have to wait and see if the Only Murders in the Building star takes home any hardware at the Sept. 12 ceremony in Newark, New Jersey—and whether she'll be in the building. If she does go, it be the first time she's been to the event in eight years, with the last time being when she went with BFF Taylor Swift in 2015.