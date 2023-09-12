You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuit Selfie

As summer comes to a close, Selena Gomez is serving up a sizzling swimsuit selfie.
The singer, 31, shared a snap of herself rocking a black one-piece to Instagram Stories Sept. 11, and fans couldn't get enough of the photo.
"Queeeeeeen," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the screenshot, which also featured an array of products from Selena's brand Rare Beauty on her counter. Added another, "Always stunning." A third agreed, "She looks amazing in this photo! Can't wait to see what she does next."
Well, one of the things coming up next is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Selena and Rema are nominated in four categories—Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Afrobeats and Video for Good—for their hit "Calm Down."
Fans will have to wait and see if the Only Murders in the Building star takes home any hardware at the Sept. 12 ceremony in Newark, New Jersey—and whether she'll be in the building. If she does go, it be the first time she's been to the event in eight years, with the last time being when she went with BFF Taylor Swift in 2015.
Of course, fans are also waiting for Selena's next album. And while the two-time Grammy nominee previously noted she's "not quite done with SG3" just yet, she did give followers of a teaser of what's to come with the release of her hit "Single Soon." Needless to say, fans are enjoying the track and it's already landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" Selena wrote on Instagram Aug. 25. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"
And Taylor agrees, professing her love for the track on social media. "When ur bestie is the bestest," she wrote on Instagram Stories Aug. 26. "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."
As for when fans will be able to come and get the full album?
"I just don't want to release anything that's not perfect," Selena told Zane Lowe during a November conversation with Apple TV+. "It's getting there is all I can say. It's getting there."