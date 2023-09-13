See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : Would the Backstreet Boys Ever Collab With NSYNC? AJ Says...

It ain't no lie: The *NSYNC reunion we've all been waiting for just happened.

For their first time together as a group in a decade, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to hit the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 to present the first award of the night. The former boy band blew the crowd away with the surprise appearance.

"Hello VMAs!" JC began. "Over 20 years ago… we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye.' It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." As Chris noted, "That award validated our hard work."

Joey added, "Now, we just wanted to say thank you MTV and especially all of you. Thank you so much each and every one of you."

*NSYNC then gave out the prize for Best Pop, with Justin awarding the trophy to "the unstoppable" Taylor Swift for her song "Anti-Hero." (Also nominated were Demi Lovato for "Swine," Dua Lipa for "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)," Ed Sheeran for "Eyes Closed," Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo for "vampire" and P!NK for "TRUSTFALL.")

Their reunion at this year's ceremony marks exactly 10 years since the band last played the music of our hearts, when all five members appeared at the 2013 MTV VMAs to belt out a medley of their hits including "Girlfriend" and "Bye, Bye, Bye." That was also the year that Justin—who launched his solo career in 2002 after the group announced their hiatus—was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.