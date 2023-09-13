See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Yes, you read that right: *NSYNC officially reunited for the first time in a decade to present together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards—and the moment is tearing up our hearts.

By Kisha Forde Sep 13, 2023 12:26 AMTags
Justin TimberlakeLance BassMTVCelebrities'N SyncJC ChasezChris KirkpatrickJoey FatoneMTV VMAs
Watch: Would the Backstreet Boys Ever Collab With NSYNC? AJ Says...

It ain't no lie: The *NSYNC reunion we've all been waiting for just happened.

For their first time together as a group in a decade, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to hit the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 to present the first award of the night. The former boy band blew the crowd away with the surprise appearance.

"Hello VMAs!" JC began. "Over 20 years ago… we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye.' It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." As Chris noted, "That award validated our hard work."

Joey added, "Now, we just wanted to say thank you MTV and especially all of you. Thank you so much each and every one of you."

*NSYNC then gave out the prize for Best Pop, with Justin awarding the trophy to "the unstoppable" Taylor Swift for her song "Anti-Hero." (Also nominated were Demi Lovato for "Swine," Dua Lipa for "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)," Ed Sheeran for "Eyes Closed," Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo for "vampire" and P!NK for "TRUSTFALL.")  

Their reunion at this year's ceremony marks exactly 10 years since the band last played the music of our hearts, when all five members appeared at the 2013 MTV VMAs to belt out a medley of their hits including "Girlfriend" and "Bye, Bye, Bye." That was also the year that Justin—who launched his solo career in 2002 after the group announced their hiatus—was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

photos
MTV VMAs: The Most Memorable Moments of All Time

A few years later, in 2019, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris surprised Coachella fans when they joined Ariana Grande onstage during her headlining set to perform, "Tearin' Up My Heart." As for Justin, the "Cry Me a River" singer was MIA due to embarking on his Man of the Woods Tour at the time.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Trending Stories

1

See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at 2023 MTV VMAs

2

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

And fans weren't the only ones hoping for a full *NSYNC reunion, as Lance previously hinted that the group weren't saying bye (bye, bye) to the idea of being together again.

"We've been talking about it," Lance told Variety in March 2020. "No plans have been made. If there will even be plans, who knows? I think if we did anything, it would be for the fun of it—the world needs something fun to listen to and I think we could bring some positivity to it. That's what we need right now. It could be something simple to test it out, and if it works, it works and if it doesn't, it doesn't."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lucky for us, it absolutely did work after all. But the *NSYNC reunion isn't the only moment we'll never stop thinking of. Keep reading to see what you may missed from this year's VMAs red carpet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ice Spice

John Nacion/WireImage

Billy Porter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janice Combs and Diddy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quincy Combs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Ashanti

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doechii

In Dsquared2.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sexxy Red

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kathy Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at 2023 MTV VMAs

2

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

4

Even Taylor Swift Can't Help But Fangirl Over *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs

5

Tearful Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Stopped Using Fillers & Botox