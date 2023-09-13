See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

It ain't no lie: The *NSYNC reunion we've all been waiting for just happened.
For their first time together as a group in a decade, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to hit the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 to present the first award of the night. The former boy band blew the crowd away with the surprise appearance.
"Hello VMAs!" JC began. "Over 20 years ago… we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye.' It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." As Chris noted, "That award validated our hard work."
Joey added, "Now, we just wanted to say thank you MTV and especially all of you. Thank you so much each and every one of you."
*NSYNC then gave out the prize for Best Pop, with Justin awarding the trophy to "the unstoppable" Taylor Swift for her song "Anti-Hero." (Also nominated were Demi Lovato for "Swine," Dua Lipa for "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)," Ed Sheeran for "Eyes Closed," Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo for "vampire" and P!NK for "TRUSTFALL.")
Their reunion at this year's ceremony marks exactly 10 years since the band last played the music of our hearts, when all five members appeared at the 2013 MTV VMAs to belt out a medley of their hits including "Girlfriend" and "Bye, Bye, Bye." That was also the year that Justin—who launched his solo career in 2002 after the group announced their hiatus—was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
A few years later, in 2019, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris surprised Coachella fans when they joined Ariana Grande onstage during her headlining set to perform, "Tearin' Up My Heart." As for Justin, the "Cry Me a River" singer was MIA due to embarking on his Man of the Woods Tour at the time.
And fans weren't the only ones hoping for a full *NSYNC reunion, as Lance previously hinted that the group weren't saying bye (bye, bye) to the idea of being together again.
"We've been talking about it," Lance told Variety in March 2020. "No plans have been made. If there will even be plans, who knows? I think if we did anything, it would be for the fun of it—the world needs something fun to listen to and I think we could bring some positivity to it. That's what we need right now. It could be something simple to test it out, and if it works, it works and if it doesn't, it doesn't."
Lucky for us, it absolutely did work after all. But the *NSYNC reunion isn't the only moment we'll never stop thinking of. Keep reading to see what you may missed from this year's VMAs red carpet.