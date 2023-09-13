2023 Fall TV Season: 12 Shows to Watch That Aren't Reality Series

Watch : See Kim Kardashian in Chilling American Horror Story Teaser

Don't worry, this thing is still on.

Four months after the Writers Guild of America officially went on strike following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and two months after SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket line, there is still no deal in place, which means production is still halted on many series.

So, what does this mean for your fall TV viewing habits? Sure, there is a litany of reality shows to watch—including new seasons of Survivor, Dancing With the Stars and Bachelor in Paradise, along with the debut of The Golden Bachelor—but fret not, there are still scripted options for you to enjoy with some series wrapping up production pre-strike.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back behind the news desk for The Morning Show's third season, while Sex Education is back for its fourth and final semester on Netflix and The Boys is sending its superheroes to college in its new spinoff, Gen V. And, should you be in the mood to kick off spooky season early, there's plenty of treats, including American Horror Story: Delicate, which stars Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, the return of Goosebumps, and the latest horror show from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.