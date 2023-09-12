How Bad Bunny Really Feels About Backlash From Fans Over Kendall Jenner Romance

Bad Bunny is not keeping up with any criticism of his relationship with Kendall Jenner.
Though the "Tití Me Preguntó" artist—who has been linked to the Kardashians star since earlier this year—has received backlash from devoted fans about their budding romance, he shared why he doesn't feel the need to address or define any details surrounding his love life.
"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published Sept. 12, noting that he doesn't want to delve into his private life. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."
The Grammy winner added, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."
Though the musician, 29, and the model, 27, have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, they've been spotted on several dates over the last few months including at sporting events and after-parties. But it's not just the fans that have drawn attention to the pair, with the "La Canción" singer also reflecting on the frustration of having more than the paparazzi follow his every move.
"It used to be a guy with a camera and a flash and they f--k with your eyes like that," he noted. "Nowadays, everybody is a paparazzo. Nobody respects anybody's privacy."
It's a sentiment that Bad Bunny has expressed previously, noting that he tends to ignore the chatter.
"I know [people are] going to say something," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. "People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."