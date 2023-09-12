How Bad Bunny Really Feels About Backlash From Fans Over Kendall Jenner Romance

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares Steamy NSFW Nude Shower Selfie

Bad Bunny is not keeping up with any criticism of his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Though the "Tití Me Preguntó" artist—who has been linked to the Kardashians star since earlier this year—has received backlash from devoted fans about their budding romance, he shared why he doesn't feel the need to address or define any details surrounding his love life.

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published Sept. 12, noting that he doesn't want to delve into his private life. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

The Grammy winner added, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."