Jamie Lynn Spears Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

Jamie Lynn Spears is waltzing into the ballroom.
Britney Spears' younger sister has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming 32nd season, she revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 12.
So, is she ready for the challenge? "I mean, I don't know if one could ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big," the Zoey 102 star, who will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten, said on GMA. "I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."
The 32-year-old also told anchor Lara Spencer that she was offered this "unique" opportunity to work amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, prompting her to pay it forward.
"I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA," the Sweet Magnolias actress announced. "And just give back to them in a time where they can't even give to themselves."
As for how Jamie Lynn's family feels about her joining the DWTS cast?
"My 15-year-old was actually very motivated for me to do this," she said of her and ex Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, "which was so surprising...she was like, 'Mom, you have to do it!'"
Jamie Lynn, who is also mom to her and husband Jamie Watson's 5-year-old daughter Ivey, added that even if she embarrasses herself she'll be doing it for a good cause.
In addition to Jamie Lynn, it's also been revealed that the most recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be on this season of DWTS.
"This season on Dancing with the Stars we are going absolutely mad," Ariana said in a July 7 video announcement alongside judge Derek Hough. "Mad, for Madix."
The complete season 32 cast is set to be revealed Sept. 13 on GMA.