Jamie Lynn Spears Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears Divorce

Jamie Lynn Spears is waltzing into the ballroom.

Britney Spears' younger sister has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming 32nd season, she revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 12.

So, is she ready for the challenge? "I mean, I don't know if one could ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big," the Zoey 102 star, who will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten, said on GMA. "I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."

The 32-year-old also told anchor Lara Spencer that she was offered this "unique" opportunity to work amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, prompting her to pay it forward.

"I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA," the Sweet Magnolias actress announced. "And just give back to them in a time where they can't even give to themselves."