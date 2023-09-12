Jamie Lynn Spears Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars, set to premiere Sept. 26, and will be donating her weekly salary to SAG-AFTRA and WGA amid their strikes.

By Jess Cohen Sep 12, 2023 1:47 PMTags
TVReality TVBritney SpearsDancing With The StarsJamie Lynn SpearsCelebrities
Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears Divorce

Jamie Lynn Spears is waltzing into the ballroom.

Britney Spears' younger sister has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming 32nd season, she revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 12.

So, is she ready for the challenge? "I mean, I don't know if one could ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big," the Zoey 102 star, who will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten, said on GMA. "I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."

The 32-year-old also told anchor Lara Spencer that she was offered this "unique" opportunity to work amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, prompting her to pay it forward.

"I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA," the Sweet Magnolias actress announced. "And just give back to them in a time where they can't even give to themselves."

photos
All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

As for how Jamie Lynn's family feels about her joining the DWTS cast? 

"My 15-year-old was actually very motivated for me to do this," she said of her and ex Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, "which was so surprising...she was like, 'Mom, you have to do it!'"

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Jill Duggar Says Dad Jim Bob Treats Her Worse Than “Pedophile” Josh

3

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

Jamie Lynn, who is also mom to her and husband Jamie Watson's 5-year-old daughter Ivey, added that even if she embarrasses herself she'll be doing it for a good cause.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In addition to Jamie Lynn, it's also been revealed that the most recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be on this season of DWTS.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars we are going absolutely mad," Ariana said in a July 7 video announcement alongside judge Derek Hough. "Mad, for Madix."

The complete season 32 cast is set to be revealed Sept. 13 on GMA.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Jill Duggar Says Dad Jim Bob Treats Her Worse Than “Pedophile” Josh

3

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

4

WGA Slams Drew Barrymore for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

5

Grimes Says Elon Musk Sent Around Photo of Her Having C-Section