Bebe Rexha Shares She Might Skip the 2023 MTV VMAs Amid Struggle With Anxiety

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her struggle with anxiety.

Ahead of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, the "Meant to Be" singer shared she is considering skipping the annual event, noting that though she is "grateful and blessed to be invited," she's also feeling distressed.

"I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that," Bebe, 34, in a Sept. 11 TikTok. "I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they'll be like, ‘Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident.' Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident."

The performer—who has previously responded to criticism about her appearance—added, "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now."