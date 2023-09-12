Bebe Rexha Shares She Might Skip the 2023 MTV VMAs Amid Struggle With Anxiety

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her struggle with anxiety.
Ahead of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, the "Meant to Be" singer shared she is considering skipping the annual event, noting that though she is "grateful and blessed to be invited," she's also feeling distressed.
"I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that," Bebe, 34, in a Sept. 11 TikTok. "I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they'll be like, ‘Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident.' Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident."
The performer—who has previously responded to criticism about her appearance—added, "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now."
As Bebe noted, she's "not really feeling like the bad bitch" that she usually channels.
"I guess everybody has these days and nobody ever feels perfect," she continued, "and that's why I wanted to make this video."
The "I'm Good" singer, who is nominated alongside David Guetta for Best Collaboration at this year's ceremony, noted that she simply doesn't know whether she'll to able to make it but is trying to forge ahead.
"I do have an outfit," she shared. "It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends' nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me."
Bebe concluded her heartfelt video by asking fans to share any "motivational tips or tricks" they may have with her.
And she was met with that and even more.
"I struggle with anxiety too Bebe," one fan wrote. "You're such an inspiration and loved by many. You've got this, Bebe. You are you and will slay no matter the way!" Another added, "I feel this hard. I love this realness. I hope you know that You. Are. Fire." Meanwhile, a third user summed up the sentiment, writing, "You slay no matter what and don't forget it."