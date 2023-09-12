Fergie Reacts to Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

We've got a feeling, that Fergie and Josh Duhamel are on great terms.

Want proof? The "Glamourous" singer—who called it quits with the Transformers actor in 2017—is sending well-wishes to her ex, who is expecting a baby with his wife Audra Mari.

"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie—who shares 10-year-old son Axl with Josh—commented on Instagram Sept. 11 below the couple's pregnancy announcement. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Fergie's celebratory message should come as no surprise, considering she showed her support for the duo whey they got engaged last year.

And it further confirms what Fergie and Josh shared in their breakup announcement back in Sept. 2017.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."