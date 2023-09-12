Fergie Reacts to Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

We've got a feeling, that Fergie and Josh Duhamel are on great terms.
Want proof? The "Glamourous" singer—who called it quits with the Transformers actor in 2017—is sending well-wishes to her ex, who is expecting a baby with his wife Audra Mari.
"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie—who shares 10-year-old son Axl with Josh—commented on Instagram Sept. 11 below the couple's pregnancy announcement. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."
Fergie's celebratory message should come as no surprise, considering she showed her support for the duo whey they got engaged last year.
And it further confirms what Fergie and Josh shared in their breakup announcement back in Sept. 2017.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
And although they've both moved on romantically, Fergie and Josh have remained on the same page when it comes to their son Axl.
Earlier this year, the Las Vegas alum—who tied the knot with Audra in Sept. 2022—shared his advice for former couples who are currently navigating a co-parenting relationship.
"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," Josh told E! News in March. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents. Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."
To look back at all of Josh and Fergie's sweetest photos with son Axl, keep scrolling...