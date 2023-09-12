Fergie Reacts to Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Six years after Fergie and Josh Duhamel called it quits, the "Fergalicious" singer sent a message to her ex and his wife Audra Mari after they announced they're expecting a baby together.

By Jess Cohen Sep 12, 2023 11:59 AMTags
FergiePregnanciesJosh DuhamelCouplesCelebrities
Watch: See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

We've got a feeling, that Fergie and Josh Duhamel are on great terms.

Want proof? The "Glamourous" singer—who called it quits with the Transformers actor in 2017—is sending well-wishes to her ex, who is expecting a baby with his wife Audra Mari.

"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie—who shares 10-year-old son Axl with Josh—commented on Instagram Sept. 11 below the couple's pregnancy announcement. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Fergie's celebratory message should come as no surprise, considering she showed her support for the duo whey they got engaged last year. 

And it further confirms what Fergie and Josh shared in their breakup announcement back in Sept. 2017.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

photos
Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

And although they've both moved on romantically, Fergie and Josh have remained on the same page when it comes to their son Axl.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Grimes Says Elon Musk Sent Around Photo of Her Having C-Section

Earlier this year, the Las Vegas alum—who tied the knot with Audra in Sept. 2022—shared his advice for former couples who are currently navigating a co-parenting relationship.

"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," Josh told E! News in March. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents. Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."

To look back at all of Josh and Fergie's sweetest photos with son Axl, keep scrolling...

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc
Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Instagram
Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Instagram
Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Instagram
Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Instagram
Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Instagram
Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Instagram
Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Instagram
The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Grimes Says Elon Musk Sent Around Photo of Her Having C-Section

4

WGA Slams Drew Barrymore for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

5

The Forever Shocking Story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Teen Student