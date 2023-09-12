Exclusive

Get a Front Row Seat to Heidi Klum's Fashion Week Advice for Daughter Leni Klum

Leni Klum exclusively told E! News the advice her mom Heidi Klum gave her ahead of New York Fashion Week.

From home to the runway—Leni Klum is keeping mom Heidi Klum close to her heart.

In fact, Heidi's 19-year-old daughter exclusively told E! News what advice her mom had for her ahead of New York Fashion Week.

"Always be yourself," Leni said at a Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet event on Sept. 9. "Always have someone else hold your phone so it's not in photos, and don't forget to take off your hair tie off your wrist!"

And it's not just advice Heidi has offered her daughter, who she raised with ex-husband Seal. While on the red carpet, Leni gave further details into one special accessory inspired by the supermodel.

"I'm wearing my mom's shoes," Leni explained. "I have to wear really thick socks with them so they fit me because we aren't the same shoe size."

In addition to Heidi, Leni has also a No. 1 fan in Seal, noting, "my dad supports me no matter what."

Indeed, the "Kiss from a Rose" singer, who adopted Leni as his daughter while he was married to Heidi, praised her last week, posting a rare photo of the duo in New York. "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago," he wrote on Sept. 3. "Thank you Leni for making me a better person. Love you, papa."

In the comments, Leni, whose biological dad is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, wrote back, "so cute! i love you papa."

And Leni isn't the only celeb kid taking New York Fashion Week by storm. Keep scrolling to see Lori Harvey, Lourdes Leon and more dressed to the nines at more chic events this season.

— Reporting by Vanessa McDonald Ryan

