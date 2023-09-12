Get a Front Row Seat to Heidi Klum's Fashion Week Advice for Daughter Leni Klum

Watch : Seal Says Daughter Leni with Heidi Klum "Changed My Life"

From home to the runway—Leni Klum is keeping mom Heidi Klum close to her heart.

In fact, Heidi's 19-year-old daughter exclusively told E! News what advice her mom had for her ahead of New York Fashion Week.

"Always be yourself," Leni said at a Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet event on Sept. 9. "Always have someone else hold your phone so it's not in photos, and don't forget to take off your hair tie off your wrist!"

And it's not just advice Heidi has offered her daughter, who she raised with ex-husband Seal. While on the red carpet, Leni gave further details into one special accessory inspired by the supermodel.

"I'm wearing my mom's shoes," Leni explained. "I have to wear really thick socks with them so they fit me because we aren't the same shoe size."

In addition to Heidi, Leni has also a No. 1 fan in Seal, noting, "my dad supports me no matter what."