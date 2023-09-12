2023 MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion's See Through Look Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Still in Full Swing

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

Megan Thee Stallion just body-odied the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The rapper looked savagely stylish when she stepped out at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12, rocking a black mesh column dress with boning details—custom by Brandon Blackwood—for the big night. Always one to push the fashion boundaries, she paired the daring, lingerie-inspired look with a massive collar choker necklace. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Megan's head-turning arrival comes ahead of her and Cardi B's highly anticipated debut performance of their new single "Bongos." Released on Sept. 8 alongside a music video directed by Tanu Muino, the upbeat track marks the duo's first collaboration since 2020's "WAP," which earned five MTV VMAs nominations at the 2021 ceremony.

According to Cardi, the eye-popping visuals—which feature the two rappers twerking in colorful and extravagant outfits—cost $2 million to produce. "This video is just very beautiful," she said during a recent appearance on Way Up, before explaining its hefty budget. "Of course, the video looks very expensive—it was expensive to do."