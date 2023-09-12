Watch Jennifer Aniston Catch Her First Glimpse of Jon Hamm in The Morning Show Season 3 Teaser

Watch : Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show: Exclusive Clip

Jennifer Aniston might want to be more than friends with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show.

As seen in E! News' exclusive teaser for season three, out Sept. 13 on Apple TV+, news anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) gets her first look at corporate leader Paul Marks (Hamm), prompting her to do a double take at the suave executive.

In the clip, the UBA team pulls up to the aerospace company Hyperion's offices, where Alex joins colleagues Yanko Flores (Néstor Carbonell), Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and more journalists to catch a glimpse of preparations for a rocket launch.

"There he is," Charlie Black (Mark Duplass) tells Alex, pointing to Paul Marks, who is dressed in all black while speaking with a group of people. Alex squints as she assesses the businessman from afar, before smiling and remarking, "He's tall."

For his debut in season three, Hamm is playing a character described as "tech titan" who "takes an interest in UBA," per an Apple TV+ synopsis of the series, which co-stars Reese Witherspoon as anchor Bradley Jackson.