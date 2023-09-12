Exclusive

Watch Jennifer Aniston Catch Her First Glimpse of Jon Hamm in The Morning Show Season 3 Teaser

In E! News' exclusive season three teaser of The Morning Show, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) meets Jon Hamm's "tech titan" character Paul Marks—and does a double take.

Watch: Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show: Exclusive Clip

Jennifer Aniston might want to be more than friends with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show

As seen in E! News' exclusive teaser for season three, out Sept. 13 on Apple TV+, news anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) gets her first look at corporate leader Paul Marks (Hamm), prompting her to do a double take at the suave executive.

In the clip, the UBA team pulls up to the aerospace company Hyperion's offices, where Alex joins colleagues Yanko Flores (Néstor Carbonell), Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and more journalists to catch a glimpse of preparations for a rocket launch.

"There he is," Charlie Black (Mark Duplass) tells Alex, pointing to Paul Marks, who is dressed in all black while speaking with a group of people. Alex squints as she assesses the businessman from afar, before smiling and remarking, "He's tall."

For his debut in season three, Hamm is playing a character described as "tech titan" who "takes an interest in UBA," per an Apple TV+ synopsis of the series, which co-stars Reese Witherspoon as anchor Bradley Jackson.

The Morning Show and More of TV's Stacked Casts

"The stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink," it reads. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

Courtesy of Apple

In the first episode, "a bold proposal to shore up a financially-challenged UBA meets with opposition, as Alex and Bradley discover their autonomy has limits," while episode two will show the "chaos" that's caused by technical difficulties at the news network. Plus, the platform teases, "Buried secrets surface as Alex forms a surprising alliance."

The two episodes premiere on Sept. 13 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until Nov. 8.

