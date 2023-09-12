The Challenge Season 39 Cast Revealed—and WTF, All of the Champs Are M.I.A.

MTV announced The Challenge season 39 cast, which will feature 24 contenders all vying for their first title when the show returns on Oct. 25.

Spoiler alert: Someone who's never won The Challenge will become a champion in season 39.

Okay, that's not too big of a reveal considering the cast is made up of 24 contenders who've yet to be congratulated by host T.J. Lavin after one of his grueling finals. That's right: There will not be a single legend competing for another title on The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion when it premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 

MTV unveiled the cast for the upcoming season on Sept. 12, which included familiar faces like Survivor's Michele Fitzgerald, Big Brother's Kyland Young and Ride or Die standouts Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser. (And fans will get to know the rest of the Challengers ahead of the premiere during MTV's The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins special on Oct. 18.)

But, before you get too upset over the absence of icons like Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann, some of the franchise's most legendary competitors will be brought in throughout the season in surprise elimination challenges. Hey, if you want to be the best, you gotta beat the best, right?

In addition to reigning champs Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Chris "CT" Tamburello will be stopping by to strike fear in the hearts of the aspiring victors while Cara Maria Sorbello will make her first appearance since 2019's War of the Worlds 2.

"Legends will fall," MTV promised in a teaser for the upcoming season, "A new champion will rise."

Check out the full line-up of legendary champions and season 39's contenders:

Champ: Brad Fiorenza
Champ: Cara Maria Sorbello
Champ: Chris "CT" Tamburello
Champ: Darrell Taylor
Champ: Devin Walker
Champ: Jordan Wiseley
Champ: Kaycee Clark
Champ: Kaz Crossley
Champ: Laurel Stucky
Champ: Tori Deal
Asaf Goren
Berna Canbeldek
Big T Fazakerley
Chauncey Palmer
Callum Izzard
Ciarran Stott
Coleen
Corey Lay
Ed Eason
Emmanuel Neagu
Horacio Gutiérrez
Hughie Maughan
James Lock
Jay Starrett
Jessica Brody
Jujuy Jiménez
Kyland Young
Nurys Mateo
Melissa Reeves
Michele Fitzgerald
The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

