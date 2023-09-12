Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything to Know About Chris Evans' New Wife

Watch : Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista in Intimate Wedding

Chris Evans now has Alba Baptista on his left.

The Captain America star has kept details of his romance with the actress close to his chest. So close, in fact, that Chris didn't even announce their engagement before getting married in front of family and close friends—including his Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner—in his home state of Massachusetts on Sept. 9.

So, why is he so private? "Some things you want just for you," the 42-year-old explained to People last year when he succeeded fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive, "or just for my family and my friends."

Likewise, his now-wife is equally conscious about what she shares with the world. "What is the fine line that determines when the exposure is excessive or not?" Alba told GQ Portugal in 2020 of her feelings on social media. "My followers have suddenly gone up a lot, in fact. But it's a matter of balancing things, giving something that you feel they want from time to time."