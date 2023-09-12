Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything to Know About Chris Evans' New Wife

Chris Evans now has Alba Baptista on his left.
The Captain America star has kept details of his romance with the actress close to his chest. So close, in fact, that Chris didn't even announce their engagement before getting married in front of family and close friends—including his Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner—in his home state of Massachusetts on Sept. 9.
So, why is he so private? "Some things you want just for you," the 42-year-old explained to People last year when he succeeded fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive, "or just for my family and my friends."
Likewise, his now-wife is equally conscious about what she shares with the world. "What is the fine line that determines when the exposure is excessive or not?" Alba told GQ Portugal in 2020 of her feelings on social media. "My followers have suddenly gone up a lot, in fact. But it's a matter of balancing things, giving something that you feel they want from time to time."
Still, the two haven't been entirely quiet about their relationship. Earlier this year, Chris marked Valentine's Day by sharing a montage of himself and Alba, 26, throughout their relationship, including images of the pair hiking, kissing, carving pumpkins and playing with the actor's beloved dog Dodger.
"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," he captioned a hilarious clip of his love intensely playing the video game. "She hates this video but I LOVE it."
To find out more about Alba, keep reading.
Who is Alba Baptista?
The actress started acting in her native Portugal at 15, starring in films such as A Impostora and Jogo Duplo. She found success as Ava Silva in the Netflix series Warrior Nun before appearing in 2022's Oscar-nominated film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista start dating?
Chris and Alba were first linked in November 2022, though the two have been following each other on Instagram since 2021. Per People, the couple was already a year into their relationship when they were spotted holding hands during a day out in New York City last fall.
When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista go Instagram official?
The duo made their relationship Instagram official in January, with Chris posting a video montage of him pranking Alba by repeatedly sneaking up on her and shouting "babe" or "baby."
When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista make their red carpet debut?
The pair have yet to walk the red carpet together, though Alba did make an appearance at the New York premiere of Chris' action-rom-com Ghosted in April.
Do Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have any kids?
The newlyweds don't have children, but they have publicly discussed the possibility of growing their family in the future. After all, Chris previously told E! News that he "would love" to start a family someday.
"But having a dog is certainly a good litmus test of how you handle responsibility," he noted. "And pets aren't cheap. So, it's good training wheels for a kid—although I'm sure anyone with a kid will probably laugh at that, it's probably nowhere near the same responsibility. But I think it's a good starting point."
As for Alba, she told Vogue Portugal in 2020 that she was coming around to the idea of motherhood "more and more."
"It's curious," she remarked. "Throughout my career, as the career grows, I increasingly have less time for myself and I idealize a point where I can stop and have time for myself and my family."