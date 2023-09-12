Doja Cat Frees the Nipple in Sexy Spiderweb Look at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

Doja Cat will put you under her spell with her latest look.

The pop star proved once again that she's not afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion, as she attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 in a hauntingly audacious look.

For the star-studded event at New Jersey's Prudential Center, the "Get Into It" singer sashayed along the red carpet in a spooky white slip gown by Oscar De La Renta that left little to the imagination with its spiderweb design.

And in true Doja fashion, she paired her nipple-baring ensemble with equally bold accessories that consisted of flesh-exposing heels, a diamond-studded belly ring, nude underwear and sparkly jewelry pieces that looked like creepy-crawlers.

She also stepped outside of the box in the beauty department, opting for spidery-looking lashes, stark white eyeshadow that matched her dress and face gems for added oomph.

It's safe to assume Doja's spine-chilling getup is a nod to her Scarlet album cover artwork, which features a white background with two intertwined eight-legged creatures with pearl-embellished backs.