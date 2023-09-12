Doja Cat Frees the Nipple in Sexy Spiderweb Look at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat will put you under her spell with her latest look.
The pop star proved once again that she's not afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion, as she attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 in a hauntingly audacious look.
For the star-studded event at New Jersey's Prudential Center, the "Get Into It" singer sashayed along the red carpet in a spooky white slip gown by Oscar De La Renta that left little to the imagination with its spiderweb design.
And in true Doja fashion, she paired her nipple-baring ensemble with equally bold accessories that consisted of flesh-exposing heels, a diamond-studded belly ring, nude underwear and sparkly jewelry pieces that looked like creepy-crawlers.
She also stepped outside of the box in the beauty department, opting for spidery-looking lashes, stark white eyeshadow that matched her dress and face gems for added oomph.
It's safe to assume Doja's spine-chilling getup is a nod to her Scarlet album cover artwork, which features a white background with two intertwined eight-legged creatures with pearl-embellished backs.
And this isn't the first daddy long legs tribute the pop star has had in recent months either.
Back in July, Doja debuted her boldest hair transformation yet, revealing a bright purple buzzcut with a giant black spider design in the back of her head.
The "Planet Her" artist recently shared insight into her her fearless style and why she's not afraid to take risks.
"My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years," she told Harper's Bazaar in an August 3 interview, "but I've always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself."
She continued, "To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am."
Of course, the 27-year-old's eye-catching outfit at the MTV VMAs isn't the only thing worth noting at tonight's award ceremony.
After all, Doja is one of the top nominees this year, as she's up for five awards including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, among others.
Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are also up for five awards, while Taylor Swift leads the pack with the most nominations tonight, as she earned a total of eight.
But before awards are handed out at the 2023 MTV VMAs, keep scrolling to see all of the epic fashion moments on the red carpet.