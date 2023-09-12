2023 MTV VMAs: See All the Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet

These stars are ready for their close-ups.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards brought out the best and most daring in fashion, with celebs stepping out at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Sept. 12 dressed to turn heads.
Take Doja Cat, who transformed the red carpet into her personal runway in a cobweb-inspired look from Oscar De La Renta that paid tribute to her upcoming album Scarlet, which features two spiders on the cover. Always one to push the boundaries, the "Paint the Town Red" rapper only wore a tan-colored G-string under the dress, leaving little to the imagination as she posed for photos.
Meanwhile, Saweetie rocked a pink sequined frock by Area that was adorned with two large bones on her neckline and waist.
And the competition at this year's show is as fierce as the fashion. After all, Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with a whopping 11 nods—including nominations for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year—while SZA follows close behind with eight.
Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are also up for several moonmen, with Shakira slated to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Diddy being honored with the Global Icon Award. (See the complete list of nominees here.)
As for musical performances, fans can expect a slew of hitmakers including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to tear up the stage.
But before what's sure to be a memorable show, keep reading to see all the stars arriving on the red carpet.