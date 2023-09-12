2023 MTV VMAs: See All the Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards brought out head-turning looks from stars like Doja Cat, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and more. See all the red carpet fashion.

These stars are ready for their close-ups.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards brought out the best and most daring in fashion, with celebs stepping out at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Sept. 12 dressed to turn heads.

Take Doja Cat, who transformed the red carpet into her personal runway in a cobweb-inspired look from Oscar De La Renta that paid tribute to her upcoming album Scarlet, which features two spiders on the cover. Always one to push the boundaries, the "Paint the Town Red" rapper only wore a tan-colored G-string under the dress, leaving little to the imagination as she posed for photos.

Meanwhile, Saweetie rocked a pink sequined frock by Area that was adorned with two large bones on her neckline and waist.

And the competition at this year's show is as fierce as the fashion. After all, Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with a whopping 11 nods—including nominations for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year—while SZA follows close behind with eight. 

Miley CyrusOlivia RodrigoSam Smith and Kim Petras are also up for several moonmen, with Shakira slated to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Diddy being honored with the Global Icon Award. (See the complete list of nominees here.) 

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

As for musical performances, fans can expect a slew of hitmakers including Anitta, Demi LovatoKelsea Ballerini, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to tear up the stage.

But before what's sure to be a memorable show, keep reading to see all the stars arriving on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Colton Haynes

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Audrey Trullinger

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Stray Kids

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Myles B. O'Neal

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

The Warning

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Young Prince

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dometi Pongo

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Prince Derek Doll

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Donna Farizan

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Nessa Diab

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Ryte

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Smith

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.