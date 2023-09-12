2023 MTV VMAs: See All the Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

These stars are ready for their close-ups.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards brought out the best and most daring in fashion, with celebs stepping out at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Sept. 12 dressed to turn heads.

Take Doja Cat, who transformed the red carpet into her personal runway in a cobweb-inspired look from Oscar De La Renta that paid tribute to her upcoming album Scarlet, which features two spiders on the cover. Always one to push the boundaries, the "Paint the Town Red" rapper only wore a tan-colored G-string under the dress, leaving little to the imagination as she posed for photos.

Meanwhile, Saweetie rocked a pink sequined frock by Area that was adorned with two large bones on her neckline and waist.

And the competition at this year's show is as fierce as the fashion. After all, Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with a whopping 11 nods—including nominations for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year—while SZA follows close behind with eight.