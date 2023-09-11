Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia Shares Vili Fualaau’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Pregnant Georgia Fualaau's family is making room for a new member.
Two days after announcing she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together, Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau's daughter shared how her family has taken to the baby news.
Vili, 40, and sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, have been with me at almost every appointment," she told People in an interview published Sept. 11, noting they have been "extremely" supportive. "They have just been my rocks."
Though Georgia admitted her dad—who was married to her late mom until their divorce in 2019—took the news hard, he's come around to becoming a grandpa: "He's been really amazing."
Calling him her "number one man," the 24-year-old added, "I just know that he's going to be the greatest grandfather ever."
In fact, Vili—who welcomed a daughter named Sophia last year—is ready to spoil his newest addition.
"He's already buying baby stuff for me," she continued, "and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister, which is nice."
And like when she was growing up, she'll be open about her family's history. As she shared, "I want to be the one to explain to him who his grandparents are."
Mary Kay, who died at age 58 in 2020 after battling cancer, began a sexual relationship with Vili in 1996, when he was a sixth grader in her class and she was 34 years old. At the time, Mary Kay was married with four children.
She later pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and spent six months in jail—she was on trial while pregnant—under the condition that she would stay away from Vili.
However, Mary Kay reunited with Vili after leaving prison. As a result, she was sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence, during which she gave birth to Georgia.
Mary Kay left prison in 2004, registering as a level 2 sex offender. In 2005, she married Vili, then 21, and they stayed together until they broke up in 2019.