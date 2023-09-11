Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia Shares Vili Fualaau’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Watch : Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer at 58

Pregnant Georgia Fualaau's family is making room for a new member.

Two days after announcing she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together, Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau's daughter shared how her family has taken to the baby news.

Vili, 40, and sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, have been with me at almost every appointment," she told People in an interview published Sept. 11, noting they have been "extremely" supportive. "They have just been my rocks."

Though Georgia admitted her dad—who was married to her late mom until their divorce in 2019—took the news hard, he's come around to becoming a grandpa: "He's been really amazing."

Calling him her "number one man," the 24-year-old added, "I just know that he's going to be the greatest grandfather ever."

In fact, Vili—who welcomed a daughter named Sophia last year—is ready to spoil his newest addition.