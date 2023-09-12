All Eyes Are on Cardi B and Offset's PDA at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are lighting up the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 to perform their new song "Bongos." But before she hit the stage, she shared a kiss with Offset on the red carpet.

Cardi B is running the 2023 MTV VMAs like cardio.

The "I Like It" rapper didn't have a hair out of place when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the Sept. 12 award show wearing a unique strapless dress made of metal hair clips, along with matching lace-up arm warmers with salon accessories.

She and husband Offset—who coordinated with hair clips in his 'do as well—also brought the heat by sharing a sweet kiss ahead of the show. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Cardi—who is nominated for Best Hip-Hip with for "Tomorrow 2"—will take the stage later in the evening to perform with her "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion on their newest track "Bongos."

In "Bongos," out Sept. 8, the pair sing about being in a league of their own. "This ass sit like the stallion / All these wannabes my lil' ponies," Meg raps. "These hoes camped out in the comments / Always talkin' like they know me." 

It was three years ago that Meg, 28, and Cardi, 30, dropped the star-studded music video for "WAP," which included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and more. They later brought the house down at the 2021 Grammys with a super steamy performance of the NSFW number.

photos
Since then, Cardi has been focusing on family life. In fact, she welcomed her second child Wave Set Cephus with Offset just six months later. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple—who are also parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5—told E! News in a statement at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to the 2023 MTV VMAs, Cardi also recently performed at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas—which made headlines in July due to an altercation with an audience member. After a person in the crowd splashed their drink on her, the singer threw her microphone at the attendee.

The following month, Cardi defended herself, telling Stationhead that getting "water and ice get thrown" in her face was "blatantly disrespectful," per ABC News.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Putting the past behind her, she shared that she is continuing to work on her second album, following 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

"Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up," she told Vogue México y Latinoamérica in August. "Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP' [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,' but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon."

Before Cardi B takes the stage in New Jersey for the VMAs, keep reading to see all the stars on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

French Montana

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shannon Leto & Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tayshia Adams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Måneskin>/h2>

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Colton Haynes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laura Perlongo & Nev Schulman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kandy Muse

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Pretty Vee

In Quine Li.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jimbo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ts Madison

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Audrey Trullinger

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

