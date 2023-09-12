All Eyes Are on Cardi B and Offset's PDA at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday

Cardi B is running the 2023 MTV VMAs like cardio.

The "I Like It" rapper didn't have a hair out of place when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the Sept. 12 award show wearing a unique strapless dress made of metal hair clips, along with matching lace-up arm warmers with salon accessories.

She and husband Offset—who coordinated with hair clips in his 'do as well—also brought the heat by sharing a sweet kiss ahead of the show. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Cardi—who is nominated for Best Hip-Hip with for "Tomorrow 2"—will take the stage later in the evening to perform with her "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion on their newest track "Bongos."

In "Bongos," out Sept. 8, the pair sing about being in a league of their own. "This ass sit like the stallion / All these wannabes my lil' ponies," Meg raps. "These hoes camped out in the comments / Always talkin' like they know me."

It was three years ago that Meg, 28, and Cardi, 30, dropped the star-studded music video for "WAP," which included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and more. They later brought the house down at the 2021 Grammys with a super steamy performance of the NSFW number.